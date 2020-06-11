News

Google had the most downloads of all mobile publishers in May

By , Staff Writer

Google proved to be the most-downloaded mobile publisher for May 2020, according to Sensor Tower.

Overall, the American tech giant accumulated 379.8 million installs which is double what it had in May 2019. Google proved to be the most-popular publisher on both iOS and Android devices.

In second place was social media firm Facebook, which sat at No.3 and No.2 on the App Store and Google Play respectively and acquired 279.8 million downloads. The company experienced a 15.4 per cent increase year-on-year.

The top three publishers were finished with TikTok creator Bytedance, which it claimed fourth and third place on the App Store and Google Play respectively. In March, the company's casual title Combat of Hero was the most-downloaded game in Japan for four consecutive days.

Overall, Voodoo finished at No.4, though it came in at No.5 for iOS and No.6 for Android. Crazy Labs closed out the top five after taking fourth place on Google Play.

Top Ten

Microsoft is at No.6 overall after claiming both sixth and seventh place in the respective storefronts. Chinese tech giant Tencent took seventh place after it claimed the No.2 spot on the App Store. Furthermore, its popular battle royale PUBG Mobile generated the most mobile game revenue in May 2020.

Outfit7 sits at No.8; the publisher recently released My Talking Tom Friends which accumulated seven million pre-registrations within six days. The company proved popular on Google Play as it claimed fifth place. Video communications company Zoom took ninth place while games publisher Playrix rounded out the Top 10.


