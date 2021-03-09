News

The file size of US App Store games has increased by 76% since 2016

Double Down and Fortnite experienced the most growth

The average size of games on the US App Store has increased 76 per cent in the last five years, according to Sensor Tower.

Last year, iOS titles took up 465 megabytes on average, up from the 264 megabytes in 2016.

However, 2020 saw a significant increase of 30.3 per cent year-over-year. Between 2016 and 2020, the median in games size grew 102.6 per cent as it went from 147 megabytes to 299 megabytes.

By the end of last year, Roblox – the US App Store's top-grossing game – was at a file size of 222 megabytes. As such, the size of the game grew 20 per cent year-over-year and 73.6 per cent since 2016.

Growing up

In contrast, King's Candy Crush Saga actually saw a decrease in file size of 17.2 per cent year-over-year. However, it is still 5.6 per cent bigger than it was in 2016.

Meanwhile, NaturalMotion's CSR Racing 2 proved to be a monster of a game as by the end of 2020 it took up 3.8 gigabytes. It grew 16.6 per cent year-on-year and by 123.3 per cent since 2016.

However, the largest growth in file size was experienced by Double Down as it grew 107 per cent year-on-year to just over 99 megabytes year-on-year.

Furthermore, before being removed from the App Store, Fortnite also saw great growth in file size as it reached 315 megabytes, a 41.3 per cent increase year-over-year. In third was Clash of Clans as it grew 36.5 per cent to 259 megabytes.


