News

PocketGamer.biz Podcast - Multiscription’s Teis Anker Mikkelsen on scaling subscription for gaming platforms

The PocketGamer.biz podcast team and guests give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and what's inside this week's episode…

PocketGamer.biz Podcast - Multiscription’s Teis Anker Mikkelsen on scaling subscription for gaming platforms
By , Editor - PocketGamer.biz

2024 is turning out to be the year of alternatives. We have the rise of alternative app stores, alternative ads, and a sharp focus on alternative monetization models to maximise revenue potential for gaming studios.

Meanwhile some are mashing up advertising and in-app purchases, while others are tapping strong IP to monetise players' eyeballs.

This week on the PG.biz podcast we’re talking about an alternative model with its routes way back in the history of media distribution, but one which has increasingly been the perfect fit for many studios and games - subscription.

Teis Anker Mikkelsen, CEO and Co-Founder of Multiscription - a company offering a cross-publisher subscription service for F2P games - joins hosts Peggy Anne Salz and Brian Baglow in this episode for a sweeping discussion on subscriptions and how the model increases retention, player re-entry, and in-app spend.

He shares tips for creating a friction-free payment experience, addressing subscription fatigue, scaling, and a checklist to determine if a subscription model is the right fit for your game. 

What's inside:

00:00 - Intro
03:11 - Understanding subscriptions in apps
10:42 - Subscription increases retention
13:09 - Creating a friction-free payment experience
15:56 - Addressing subscription fatigue
19:56 - How to smooth the transition to subscription
23:36 - Who is a subscription model best for?
36:07 - How big can you scale subscriptions?
41:34 - How to adapt the model to different players
43:27 - Favourite games Q&A

Listen Learn Love

To make sure you get the latest episode of the PocketGamer.biz podcast each and every week, you can subscribe on your favourite services, find us on YouTube, tune in on Spotify, or find our back catalogue over on our podcast page.

Apple Podcasts
Google Podcasts
Spotify
Castbox
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RadioPublic
RSS

And if you've enjoyed this interview, check out more world-class speakers sharing their insights and expertise at one of our events. You can find details of our upcoming events here.

Want to be a part of the podcast - suggest a guest (even yourself), or give us a tip or topic then get in touch.


Tags:
Daniel Griffiths
Daniel Griffiths
Editor - PocketGamer.biz

Daniel Griffiths is a veteran journalist who has worked on some of the biggest entertainment media brands in the world. He's interviewed countless big names, and covered countless new releases in the fields of videogames, music, movies, tech, gadgets, home improvement, self build, interiors and garden design. Yup, he said garden design… He’s the ex-Editor of PSM2, PSM3, GamesMaster and Future Music, ex-Deputy Editor of The Official PlayStation Magazine and ex-Group Editor-in-Chief of Electronic Musician, Guitarist, Guitar World, Rhythm, Computer Music and more. He hates talking about himself.

Related Articles

News Sep 6th, 2021

Multiscription secures $800,000 for F2P game subscription service Unleashd

Comment & Opinion Jul 2nd, 2020

Can subscriptions give F2P game monetization the shake-up it needs?

News Jun 9th, 2020

PGC Digital: A look at free-to-play monetisation with Multiscription's Teis Anker Mikkelsen

Interview Sep 1st, 2023

Speaker Spotlight: Uffe Flarup of Multiscription shares insight into the subscription field

News Jan 17th, 2023

Ready to scale your game? Learn from top experts at Pocket Gamer Connects London