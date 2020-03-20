Netspeak Games CEO Callum Cooper-Brighting on the growing focus on social gaming

Netspeak Games CEO Callum Cooper-Brighting is a software engineer with a background in games, finance and big tech. He recently raised $2M to start a games company focusing on cross platform multiplayer games for under-served demographics.

He'll also be appearing on a panel at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1, talking about building culture within a game studio.

We caught up with Cooper-Brighting before the conference to find out more about why he loves the games industry and why people looking to get in should balance practicality with passion.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about Netspeak.

Callum Cooper-Brighting: Netspeak games is an inclusive, diverse studio based in London focusing on all things multiplayer. We believe in small, agile teams and collaborative design; everyone has a voice.

What does your role entail?

As CEO I focus on fund raising, partnerships and hiring. My biggest priority is keeping everyone happy and ensuring the team has what they need to be successful.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

Games have been a part of my identity my entire life. They bridge the gap between creativity and technology in a way no other medium can.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Balance practicality with passion. Absolutely aim to be an award winning narrative designer; but understand that a full-time narrative role is not something you'll find out of university. Have a plan to get in to a studio & learn - dreams take time.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Exciting technology trends coming through; cloud & modern infrastructure approaches changing with the need for more data and more connectivity. Regulation coming to mobile is interesting but predictable as the overall revenue of the industry grows.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

More focus on social; multiplayer and esports at the forefront of that. More steps towards cloud native infrastructure & auto scaling software companies.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Mobile happened, Free to play happened, the cloud is currently happening so technically speaking it has broadened in scope dramatically. Commercially it has narrowed somewhat - risks are harder to take and smaller teams have more competition and less market mobility.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I'm interested to see talks and panels on culture, hiring and growth.