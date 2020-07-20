Blockchain Founders Fund’s Managing Partner Aly Madhavji on the exponential growth in blockchain gaming

Aly Madhavji is the Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund which invests in and venture builds top-tier startups. He is a limited partner on Loyal VC. Madhavji consults organisations on emerging technologies such as INSEAD and the UN on solutions to help alleviate poverty. He is a senior blockchain fellow at INSEAD and was recognised as a Blockchain 100 Global Leader by Lattice80.

He is an internationally acclaimed author, publishing three books and a monthly columnist for the leading blockchain magazine. Madhavji has served on various advisory boards including the University of Toronto’s Governing Council, which manages a $2.5B budget. He is a mentor with Chinaccelerator, an elite accelerator program operated by the venture fund SOSV with $500M+ AUM and the Mobile Only Accelerator (MOX). Madhavji also holds a Master of Global Affairs as a Schwarzman Scholar from Tsinghua University (清华大学), a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD (Singapore and France), and a Bachelor of Commerce with Distinction from the University of Toronto.

Madhavji features on a panel at Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1 this September where he is keen to share his expert insight with the rest of the blockchain gaming industry.

Before the online-only conference this September, we caught up with Madhavji to see what’s changed in the games industry since he joined, and what trends he expects to see over the next 12 months in the industry.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about Blockchain Founders Fund

Aly Madhavji: We believe in a more transparent and trustworthy world. We focus on adding value to emerging technology and blockchain projects with real world applications. We invest in and venture build top-tier startups. We consult leading blockchain companies and prominent organisations on emerging technologies. We support seasoned and first-time entrepreneurs across the key business functions with a hands-on intensive go-to market venture program. We empower some of the most promising entrepreneurs with the resources to make their vision a reality.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

We invest in across emerging technology sectors but the gaming sector in particular has tremendous opportunities leveraging the intersection of innovative technologies such as Blockchain.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

Find a unique angle and focus on extreme levels of customer centricity.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

BTransforming of course with COVID and user behaviours, but also blockchain has emerged with substantial growth with companies such as Splinterlands, which is now the number one decentralised application globally and leading the way in the blockchain gaming space adding uniqueness and collectability into gaming!

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

Exponential growth in blockchain gaming with growing gaming bases at substantially higher rates than the industry as a whole and more gamers being exposed to the benefits of uniqueness and collectability. We will likely also see major gaming studios looking to add some of the benefits of blockchain into their ecosystems.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

The phenomenal speakers and content.