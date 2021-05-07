Profile

Genvid’s Dan Pearson on ensuring the world has access to the metaverse

“We connect people and give them valuable cultural experiences”

Genvid’s Dan Pearson on ensuring the world has access to the metaverse
By

After ten years as a journalist at Eurogamer and GamesIndustry.biz, Dan Pearson moved into the business side of game development at Square Enix before joining Purewal and Partners.

In 2020, Pearson began his Genvid Technologies journey which has led him to join us for Beyond Games.

Pearson has us looking forward to an incredible interesting session at next week’s event for the creative industries which looks at how to ensure the world has access to the metaverse, the next great electronic frontier.

Before Beyond Games takes place next week, we caught up with Pearson to see which innovations in the creative industries have impressed him and how games contribute to other media.

Tell us a bit about your company

Genvid believes that the future of digital entertainment is interactive. Our toolset allows companies to create rich streaming experiences called Massively Interactive Live Events (MILEs) where the participants can influence what's being broadcast.

What does your role entail?

Preparing marketing materials, strategy and content.

What do you think games can contribute to other media? (If you don't currently work with games, what about them interests you?)

To be a part of a creative industry which was going to change the world.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into your field?

Keep trying!

How has the way the games industry is perceived changed in recent years?

Much more inclusivity and diversity, better attitudes to work/life balance.

What innovations - in your field, or in other media, perhaps games - have impressed you in recent months?

We've flourished in a time of great difficulty and proved we're not just making toys for children. We connect people and give them valuable cultural experiences.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

The continued growth of hypercasual experiences which demand less of people's time.

Which part of the Beyond Games event are you most looking forward to and why?

Being part of an event again!

Book now!

To hear Pearson explore how we can make the metaverse more accessible next week at Beyond Games, make sure you book your ticket now.


Tags:
PocketGamer.biz Staff
PocketGamer.biz Staff

Related Articles

Profile May 4th, 2021

Genvid Technologies' Chris Cataldi on going the extra MILE - a Massively Interactive Live Event

Profile May 6th, 2021

Prof. Kawal Rhode on the link between home computing and video games

Profile May 6th, 2021

Epic Games' Paul Doyle on populating the Metaverse with digital humans

Profile May 6th, 2021

So Real Digital Twins' Erinrose Sullivan on the future of interactive media

Profile May 5th, 2021

Ensuring the inclusion of people with disability in gaming and esports, with Big Karma's Pascal Clarysse

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies