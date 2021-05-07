Genvid’s Dan Pearson on ensuring the world has access to the metaverse

After ten years as a journalist at Eurogamer and GamesIndustry.biz, Dan Pearson moved into the business side of game development at Square Enix before joining Purewal and Partners.

In 2020, Pearson began his Genvid Technologies journey which has led him to join us for Beyond Games.

Pearson has us looking forward to an incredible interesting session at next week’s event for the creative industries which looks at how to ensure the world has access to the metaverse, the next great electronic frontier.

Before Beyond Games takes place next week, we caught up with Pearson to see which innovations in the creative industries have impressed him and how games contribute to other media.

Tell us a bit about your company

Genvid believes that the future of digital entertainment is interactive. Our toolset allows companies to create rich streaming experiences called Massively Interactive Live Events (MILEs) where the participants can influence what's being broadcast.

What does your role entail?

Preparing marketing materials, strategy and content.

What do you think games can contribute to other media? (If you don't currently work with games, what about them interests you?)

To be a part of a creative industry which was going to change the world.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into your field?

Keep trying!

How has the way the games industry is perceived changed in recent years?

Much more inclusivity and diversity, better attitudes to work/life balance.

What innovations - in your field, or in other media, perhaps games - have impressed you in recent months?

We've flourished in a time of great difficulty and proved we're not just making toys for children. We connect people and give them valuable cultural experiences.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

The continued growth of hypercasual experiences which demand less of people's time.

Which part of the Beyond Games event are you most looking forward to and why?

Being part of an event again!

