Bellyfeel's Krishna Stott on running live role player story games

Between 1995 and 2008 he logged approximately 13,000 hours and created interactive story games, networked story prototypes and innovated online experiences.

His interactive work was shown internationally and he filled a book of useful contacts.

Krishna developed some extraordinary techniques for audience engagement. Since 2008 he has been creating interactive stories at Bellyfeel. He also delivers talks and training around the world at media festivals.

Krishna’s presentation at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 is going to be about running immersive, live roleplayer story games.

In this talk, he will explain how these story game experiences are set up and give some behind the scene tips for making things go smoothly.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about what you do?

Krishna Stott: Bellyfeel helps clients create compelling interactive story experiences that inspire, educate and entertain audiences on all platforms and networks.

Most of my waking moments are spent developing, producing and consulting to create compelling interactive stories and unforgettable user experiences.

In 2016 several key members of the Bellyfeel team began playing RPGs on chat. We call this the Secret Story Network. In the last five years, we’ve run dozens of live experiences and engaged with hundreds of players. In lockdown we got busier than ever!

Our experience mirrors the rise of D&D on Discord, Roll20 and Virtual Tabletop apps.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I was born a Shropshire lad and grew up obsessing about music and films. My first love aged seven was a tape recorder, which I used to document and replay the best bits to the world.

Make your own work. Innovate. Break rules. Krishna Stott Krishna Stott

I love interactive stories.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into the games industry?

Make your own work. Innovate. Break rules...

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months? What do you predict going forward?

It's been a tough year but many innovations did come to the fore during lockdown.

In terms of predictions, everybody is talking about the metaverse but no one really knows what it will mean!

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

It's become more diverse as it has expanded, allowing a wider range of story types.

There are also lots of different formats and forms.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to?

I’m looking forward to seeing who else is talking on the Live Ops Landscape track.

