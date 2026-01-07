Report: Discord confidentially files for US IPO

Discord may still opt out of going public, report claims.

A spokesperson for the messaging platform said its focus “remains on delivering the best possible experience for users and building a strong, sustainable business”.

Chat platform Discord has confidentially filed for an IPO in the US, according to a report.

Bloomberg cited people “familiar with the matter” stating that the firm had filed to go public. It claimed, however, that the company may still opt not to proceed with a listing.

It was previously reported that Discord was working with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co on a potential public offering.

A company spokesperson told Bloomberg that Discord’s focus “remains on delivering the best possible experience for users and building a strong, sustainable business”.

IPO plans

Last year, Discord CEO Jason Citron stepped down from the firm 10 years after the messaging platform was first launched. Former King president and Activision Blizzard vice chairman Humam Sakhnini was appointed as his successor.

In a statement about his departure, Citron said that Sakhnini had helped with “substantially growing the King business in the public market”.

Bloomberg previously reported on Discord’s plans to go public, stating the company could have launched an IPO in 2025. Those reports did not come to fruition, however.

Discord remains hugely popular amongst the gaming community, with more than 200 million monthly active users worldwide.