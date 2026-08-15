The cloud gaming debate, Pokémon Go's revenue surge and Türkiye's $4bn industry | Week in Mobile Games podcast

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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, features and data editor Aaron Astle, editorial director for events Mariam Ahmad and our special guest, AppsFlyer global director of product for gaming Adam Smart, talk through the latest games industry news on the 101st episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On the show we discuss:

The upcoming big expo that is Gamescom - and what impact a discless console future could have on fandom.

If cloud gaming really has an audience.

Türkiye's fast-moving games hub and why it's so successful.

Pokémon Go's stellar July for revenue and more chart toppers for the month.

MTG's rebranding of its midcore division to Playamp and what it means for AI and D2C.

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

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