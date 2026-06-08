6 key takeaways from WWDC26: AI and child safety - but where are the games?

Siri goes agentic: Siri AI can now act across apps, reshaping how players find features.

Apple makes Games a default-on, age-gated Screen Time category for kids.

iOS 27 will still support iPhone 11 and up, keeping a huge install base.

But where were the games? No Arcade segment, no Games app update, nothing on Metal.

Apple's WWDC 2026 keynote marked the end of an era, serving as Tim Cook's final appearance at the company's annual developer conference as CEO.

The event focused heavily on AI, with a revamped Siri and expanded Apple Intelligence taking centre stage. Below we've listed the key takeaways and announcements from the big presentation.

1) Siri (finally) enters its agentic era

Apple unveiled a rebuilt Siri powered by the next generation of Apple Intelligence - going forward, it will now be known as Siri AI. The assistant can now understand personal context, analyse on-screen content, access web information and perform actions across apps. This marks Apple's biggest AI push to date.

For developers, this could change how users discover and use apps. If Siri AI becomes the primary way for users to carry out their app actions, studios will need to think carefully about how their apps expose features through Apple's dev tools.

2) Child safety gets a major upgrade

Apple announced a broad expansion of its child-safety features. This includes Ask to Browse, expanded parental controls, communication safety tools, screen-time recommendations and new age aware developer resources.

For game developers, this is one of the more important updates. Any game aimed at younger audiences, that includes chat, social systems, user generated content or web access will face higher expectations around age appropriate design.

3) 'Games' becomes a capped Screen Time category

Apple is putting Entertainment, Games and Social Media 'front and centre' in a redesigned Screen Time, with daily time allowances recommended by age and built with the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Parents get a combined recommendation plus a per-category one for Games specifically, schedules that lock apps during school hours and the whole thing is on by default for child accounts.

4) Apple is doubling down on privacy

Apple repeatedly framed privacy as central to its AI strategy, even emphasising that while rivals continue to push cloud-based AI services, Apple is betting that users value AI that can access personal context without actually handing over their data.

Apple also confirmed that Siri AI will not be available at launch in the EU on iOs and iPadOS, blaming the European Union's Digital Markets Act for the delay. Apple Intelligence features are also being held back in China due to pending regulatory approval.

5) Continued support for older devices

Apple has quietly extended iOS 27 support back to iPhone 11. This means that developers can continue reaching a huge install base without leaving older devices behind.

6) One more thing... where were the games?

The keynote was notciably light on games. There was no Apple Arcade segment, no update to the Apple Games app, no controller/hardware-for-gaming content and nothing on Metal or graphics API. Apple gave the games category almost no stage time, even as Games become a front-and-centre Screen Time category that parents are encouraged to cap.

Games may have been missing from the keynote, but developers will be hoping Apple's Platforms State of the Union, at 1pm PDT today, has more to say about the future of game development on its platforms.