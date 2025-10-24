AdInMo launches player-first hybrid monetisation tech as a new SaaS platform for mobile developers

Built on billions of player sessions, the model uses proprietary in-game signals while maintaining player privacy.

In-game advertising platform AdInMo has launched its hybrid monetisation technology as a new SaaS offering for mobile developers.

The company said its new tool will allow studios to grow player lifetime value by predicting and integrating the most relevant ad opportunities during gameplay.

Trained on billions of player sessions, AdInMo claims the model also uses proprietary in-game signals while preserving player privacy.

AdInMo now offers three tiers for developers: Free, Hybrid, and Pro. The paid Hybrid and Pro tiers, starting at $999 per month with a three-month trial, include AiQ and monetisation tools like IAPBoost and CrossPromo.

Games using IAPBoost with over 5,000 daily active users in December 2025 will receive lifetime access to the Hybrid tier at no cost.

New opportunities

AdInMo said its InGamePlay Magnifier further improves engagement by encouraging intentional ad interactions and minimising accidental clicks.

“Mobile gaming is the world’s largest untapped attention economy, with mobile gamers engaging in over 500 billion minutes of play time every single day," said AdInMo CEO Kristan Rivers.

“AdInMo is proving that the intrinsic in-game opportunity is larger than just adtech. Our new release leapfrogs the competition, unlocking game-changing hybrid monetisation potential for developers.”

“AdInMo’s free tier - our adtech solution - is what our competitors call a complete solution. AdInMo’s Hybrid and Pro tiers make the unprecedented possible - monetising 100% of game play time, without disrupting the player experience.”