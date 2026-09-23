AFK Arena brings Kaiju No. 8 characters in-game with crossover starting today

AFK Arena has teamed up with manga and anime Kaiju No. 8, with an event launched today.

New players can make up to 1,000 in-game summons during the event.

Lilith Games’ AFK Arena has launched a collaboration with Kaiju No. 8, with a simultaneous global launch today.

The crossover went live across all regions and on both of the idle game’s server types - the Classic Server and Companion Server. Running until October 20th, 2026, players can encounter Kaiju No. 8 characters Kafka Hibino and Kikoru Shinomiya after a spatial disturbance brings them to Esperia.

Lilith Games is encouraging newcomers and Kaiju No. 8 fans to download AFK Arena, offering new players up to 1,000 in-game summons during the event.

Joining forces

Naoya Matsumoto's manga series Kaiju No. 8 originally debuted in 2020. An anime adaptation followed in 2024 with a second season in 2025. The IP’s collaboration with AFK Arena has arrived during the airing of a weekly short anime series called Narumi's Week at Work, which premiered on September 5th and will see its final episode on the 26th.

Players who use Kafka and Kikoru together in AFK Arena can gain bonus advantages, such as an immediate full segment of Unleashed Combat Power for Kikoru when Kafka transforms. Kikoru can also be protected from one fatal attack.

In addition to new heroes, the crossover has brought an event called Subjugation Begins to the game. Subjugation Prep quests can net players rewards, meanwhile daily missions can earn fans exclusive crossover artwork. Completing the full parchment will grant access to the crossover poster and exclusive sticker Guardian's Vow.

AFK Arena has previously collaborated with a range of anime brands like One-Punch Man, Solo Leveling and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. AFK Journey has also just collaborated with another Japanese IP, Digimon.

Lilith Games has typically aimed to adapt an IP’s characters and mechanics to AFK Arena in its crossovers, as opposed to purely introducing skins. Kaiju No. 8 focuses on an adult protagonist, and its distinct character designs and combat features have ultimately served as inspiration for the skills and visual appearance of the crossover heroes.

The collaboration also combines Kaiju No. 8’s monster theme with the fantasy adventure setting of AFK Arena.