Ali Farha joins Nordic games investor Behold Ventures

Ali Farha has joined Nordic games investment firm Behold Ventures as an associate.

Farha, a prominent industry voice, was previously senior technical producer at Star Stable Entertainment. His other credits include Futuregames and The Game Assembly, amongst others.

In his new role at Behold, he will help drive future fundraising efforts, support portfolio studios with their production and growth, and ensure the company’s mission continues to move forward with clarity and intention.

“For years, I've believed in pushing my limits. I never wanted to get too comfortable," Farha wrote in a post. “Growth comes from learning, and learning comes from being around the best.

“Now, I get to work with some of the most experienced veterans in gaming. I get to learn from them every day."

Track record

His earlier career includes several years at Star Stable Entertainment as a senior technical producer, preceded by roles in test automation engineering, XR advising, and QA leadership at Scania Group.