Ananta sets January 2027 launch date as pre-registration passes 17m

Ananta will launch worldwide on January 15th, 2027.

The game is coming to mobile, PC and PS5.

It has surpassed 17 million pre-registrations across more than 110 countries and regions.

NetEase Games and Naked Rain have announced that the free-to-play open-world RPG Ananta will launch worldwide on January 15th, 2027.

Ananta is being developed by Naked Rain, which operates studios in Hangzhou and Montreal and has experience working on free-to-play games and cross-platform development.

Pre-registration is now open, with Ananta having already surpassed 17 million registrations across more than 110 countries and regions according to the developers.

The launch date was announced alongside a new trailer for the game showing Chongxiao, the game’s second major city.

An open world

Ananta combines open-world exploration with martial arts combat, where players will be able to switch between different playable characters and use the environment during battles.

The game is set across fictional cities, though they are heavily inspired by real-world locations such as Shanghai, Hangzhou and Tokyo. Players can explore these cities through various modes of transportation, interact with NPCs and take part in everyday activities.

One of the game's main features revolves around social influence, with the player taking on the role of a content creator building their reputation.

Ananta will be coming to mobile, PC and PlayStation 5.