Antihero Studios raises $4.5m in seed funding ahead of Misfitz open alpha

Antihero Studios has raised $4.5 million in seed funding.

The studio's shooter title Misfitz attracted 70,000 players during its pre-alpha test in February.

Antihero Studios has raised $4.5 million in a seed funding round.

Founded in 2024 by veterans of King and Supercell, the company has set out to develop "games worth sharing", beginning with social shooter Misfitz.

Now, it has raised millions in seed funding in a round co-led by a16z Speedrun and Laton Ventures. Sisu Game Ventures also participated after supporting Antihero with pre-seed funding.

Tip-top test

The Antihero team includes individuals who have worked on a range of billion-dollar makers like Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Candy Crush. In fact, a former Supercell marketing lead, CMO, Clash Royale art director, Brawl Stars game designer and King’s ex-technical director have all assembled at the fledgling studio.

Co-founders Frank Yan, Andre Parodi and Brice Laville Saint-Martin have been at Antihero since 2024.

The funding will accelerate development on Misfitz after a pre-alpha test in February, which saw 70,000 players join with an average 50 minutes of playtime across three sessions per day. "Power users" were said to have played for 10 hours per day on average.

"While the team remains focused on the product at this early stage, we’re using the development time to build strong brand foundations, and I’m excited for the potential we’re already unlocking," said Saint-Martin.

As the team continues work on Misfitz, Antihero sees opportunity in "socially emergent games in Gen Z’s favourite genres" and has plans for an open alpha launch sometime this year. Evidently, investors have backed this vision.

"We feel privileged to back this all-star team as they build an evergreen brand and IP in a genre with a deeply engaged, passionate player base. We believe that combining Antihero’s experience with Laton’s mobile expertise, alongside great investors on board, will create unparalleled synergies in building a world-class company," Laton Ventures founding partner Görkem Türk posted on LinkedIn.

We interviewed Saint-Martin about his ambitions for social gaming shortly after Antihero founded.