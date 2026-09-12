Apple's $2,000+ iPhone Duo and the backlash against new EU App Store rules | Week in Mobile Games podcast

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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, features and data editor Aaron Astle, deputy editor Aaron Astle and editorial director for events Mariam Ahmad talk through the latest games industry news on the 104th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On the show we discuss:

The newly announced Apple foldable phone, the iPhone Duo.

The backlash against Apple's new EU terms and the European Commission's "apparent endorsement" of them.

The top mobile games from August 2026's revenue and download charts.

The change in leadership at UK studio Trailmix, developer of Love & Pies.

The secret karaoke video.

Listen. Learn. Enjoy.

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