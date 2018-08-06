News

Lineage 2 Revolution follows Lineage M in breaking $1 billion barrier

Lineage 2 Revolution follows Lineage M in breaking $1 billion barrier
By , Senior Editor

Netmarble’s hit mobile RPG Lineage 2 Revolution has generated more than $1.3 billion in revenue in the 20 months since its launch in December 2016, according to Sensor Tower.

While the title is available in over 60 countries, most of its success (57 per cent of revenue) comes from its homeland in South Korea where the Lineage IP is hugely popular.

In the Lineage 2's first month, when it was available exclusively in South Korea, it made $176 million.

Still got it

While it hasn’t maintained that pace it’s clear the title remains successful and lucrative for its developer, still raking in an estimated $30m a month.

Japan is said to have made 26 per cent of the game’s total revenue to date, while the US accounts for three per cent.

Not just good news for Netmarble, IP owner NCSoft is also bringing significant royalties from the title.

NCSoft’s own game, Lineage M - a mobile port of the original Lineage PC game - was also recently reported to have surpassed the $1.2 billion mark.

Our contributing editor Jon Jordan recently analysed what makes the two Lineage games so popular and their mobile performance so far.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Mar 7th, 2017

82% of Korean games companies have annual sales of less than US $87,000

Comment & Opinion Jul 30th, 2018

The curious tale of how Lineage’s mobile releases shook up (and didn’t) South Korean gaming

News Jul 20th, 2018

Moonton’s popular MOBA Mobile Legends plunders $200m in global revenues

News Jul 11th, 2018

Supercell’s Clash Royale plunders $2 billion in revenues in just over two years

News Jul 9th, 2018

Niantic's Pokemon Go catches $1.8 billion in revenue in two years

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies
Important information

This site uses cookies to store information on your computer. By continuing to use our site, you consent to Steel Media's privacy policy.

Steel Media websites use two types of cookie: (1) those that enable the site to function and perform as required; and (2) analytical cookies which anonymously track visitors only while using the site. If you are not happy with this use of these cookies please review our Privacy Policy to learn how they can be disabled. By disabling cookies some features of the site will not work.