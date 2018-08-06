Lineage 2 Revolution follows Lineage M in breaking $1 billion barrier

Netmarble’s hit mobile RPG Lineage 2 Revolution has generated more than $1.3 billion in revenue in the 20 months since its launch in December 2016, according to Sensor Tower.



While the title is available in over 60 countries, most of its success (57 per cent of revenue) comes from its homeland in South Korea where the Lineage IP is hugely popular.

In the Lineage 2's first month, when it was available exclusively in South Korea, it made $176 million.

Still got it

While it hasn’t maintained that pace it’s clear the title remains successful and lucrative for its developer, still raking in an estimated $30m a month.

Japan is said to have made 26 per cent of the game’s total revenue to date, while the US accounts for three per cent.

Not just good news for Netmarble, IP owner NCSoft is also bringing significant royalties from the title.

NCSoft’s own game, Lineage M - a mobile port of the original Lineage PC game - was also recently reported to have surpassed the $1.2 billion mark.

Our contributing editor Jon Jordan recently analysed what makes the two Lineage games so popular and their mobile performance so far.