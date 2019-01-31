Mario Kart Tour for mobile delayed until summer 2019

Nintendohas delayed its next mobile game Mario Kart Tour to summer 2019.

The title had been due to release by the end of March 2019. In its Q3 financials, Nintendo said it had delayed the launch in order to “improve the quality of the application and expand the content offerings after launch”.

Pulling the brakes

Nintendo has already released a number of games on mobile, including Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Dragalia Lost and the highly successful Fire Emblem Heroes.

Mario Kart is one of Nintendo’s hottest IPs. The Nintendo Switch release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold more than 15 million units, making it the highest-selling game on the console.