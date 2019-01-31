News

Mario Kart Tour for mobile delayed until summer 2019

Mario Kart Tour for mobile delayed until summer 2019
By , Senior Editor

Nintendohas delayed its next mobile game Mario Kart Tour to summer 2019.

The title had been due to release by the end of March 2019. In its Q3 financials, Nintendo said it had delayed the launch in order to “improve the quality of the application and expand the content offerings after launch”.

Pulling the brakes

Nintendo has already released a number of games on mobile, including Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Dragalia Lost and the highly successful Fire Emblem Heroes.

Mario Kart is one of Nintendo’s hottest IPs. The Nintendo Switch release of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sold more than 15 million units, making it the highest-selling game on the console.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Feb 8th, 2018

Mario Kart Tour's 'free-to-start' model might not mean what you think

News Feb 1st, 2018

Nintendo reveals fifth mobile game Mario Kart Tour

News Nov 30th, 2018

Nintendo shoots down Elon Musk's request to license Mario Kart to Tesla’s range of electric cars

News Oct 1st, 2018

Nintendo successfully sues Tokyo’s unofficial Mario Kart tours for $89,000

1 Data & Research May 2nd, 2018

How Nintendo plans to create an annual $1 billion mobile games business

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies