Razer lays off 30 staff as mobile future is put in doubt

Dedicated games phone manufacturer Razer has laid off 30 staff after shutting down projects as part of what it calls a “company realignment”.

The news surfaced after the company announced that it will be closing its official game store. A blog post was uploaded to the site stating that operations will cease on February 28th, 2019.

However, according to Droid Life, this only tells half the story as the company has let go 30 of its employees (two per cent of all staff) from projects that have subsequently been shut down as part of the realignment.

Rumours have been circling that the Razer Phone 3 has been cancelled and that the majority of staff on the mobile hardware team have been let go.

Razer Phone 2 still a go

“In our mobile division, there were some staff members who were let go, and others who were reassigned to other new projects,” said Razer in a follow-up statement.

“We see great opportunities in the mobile gaming space that we created with the Razer Phone and will continue to invest in this category through a combination of hardware and software initiatives. We are working on new exciting mobile projects and will share the news when we are ready. The Razer Phone 2 will continue to be on sale and we are committed to supporting it with the latest updates and features.”

The Razer Phone originally launched in November 2017 before a follow-up called the Razer Phone 2 was released in October 2018.