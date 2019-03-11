News

Tencent’s Honor of Kings generated more than $1 billion in February alone

Tencent’s Honor of Kings generated more than $1 billion in February alone
By , Senior Editor

Tencent’s mobile MOBA Honor of Kings (Arena of Valor) racked up more than $1 billion (¥7.1bn) in February 2019 alone, according to Japanese financial firm Nomura.

As reported by Cifnews, the surge in sales for what’s already one of the world’s most lucrative games comes shortly after the launch of what’s been labelled as ‘version 2.0’ of the title on January 17th.

The update is said to feature enhancements to graphics and new content, including remasters of 105 of the title’s roster of heroes.

Blockbuster hit

Honor of Kings almost exclusively holds the top grossing spot in China’s mobile games market, rarely dropping off top spot.

Mobile intelligence firm estimated the game grossed nearly $2 billion in 2018 - a figure that does not include revenue from third-party Android stores in China and other territories.

While the title is a massive success in China, the Western release, Arena of Valor, has been unable to live up to the same kind of success.

If the February figures are accurate, the title looks set to smash last year’s sales.

Check out a few more of mobile’s billion-dollar club entrants in our roundup here.

You can gain more insights into the Asia markets on the East Meets West track at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle, which takes place on May 13th to 14th.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Dec 17th, 2018

Honor of Kings skips past $4 billion in lifetime revenue

News Nov 16th, 2018

Tencent’s Arena of Valor takes $5m from the US as year anniversary approaches

News Oct 19th, 2018

Tencent’s Westernised Arena of Valor takes $15m a year after launch

2 News Jul 13th, 2018

Tencent’s Arena of Valor breaks $3 million in revenue in the US

News Nov 7th, 2018

DENA partners with Tencent to launch mutli-billion dollar hit Arena of Valor in Japan

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies