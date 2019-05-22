News

Mintegral, JoyPac, Ubisoft and Outfit7 to speak at London mini-summit

By , Editor

Join Mintegral, JoyPac, Ubisoft and Outfit7 for a free mini-summit in London next Wednesday, May 29th.

The evening will be a combination of relaxed networking and insightful discussion featuring two informative seminars, building up to a lively panel debate, before another chance for drinks and networking to round out the night.

The speakers will share the secrets to releasing successful mobile games in Asia, based on real case studies that will inspire and inform the audience.

Located in a fabulous venue just around the corner from Casual Connect Europe 2019, if you're in town why not join us for a change of pace?

Hosted by our own MD, Chris James, he'll be joined onstage by:

  • Chunyu Wang, Head of Monetisation at Mintegral
  • Allison Bilas, COO at JoyPac
  • Alexis R, Advertising Monetisation Specialist at Ubisoft
  • Summer Yang, Director of Business Development at Outfit7

Don't miss out!

This evening of drinks, networking, talks and panels is free to attend, but places are limited and going fast, so sign up now!


Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with 20 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio as project manager for the UK’s first fully interactive digital TV channel. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

