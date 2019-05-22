Mintegral, JoyPac, Ubisoft and Outfit7 to speak at London mini-summit

Join Mintegral, JoyPac, Ubisoft and Outfit7 for a free mini-summit in London next Wednesday, May 29th.

The evening will be a combination of relaxed networking and insightful discussion featuring two informative seminars, building up to a lively panel debate, before another chance for drinks and networking to round out the night.

The speakers will share the secrets to releasing successful mobile games in Asia, based on real case studies that will inspire and inform the audience.

Located in a fabulous venue just around the corner from Casual Connect Europe 2019, if you're in town why not join us for a change of pace?

Hosted by our own MD, Chris James, he'll be joined onstage by:

Chunyu Wang, Head of Monetisation at Mintegral

Allison Bilas, COO at JoyPac

Alexis R, Advertising Monetisation Specialist at Ubisoft

Summer Yang, Director of Business Development at Outfit7

Don't miss out!

This evening of drinks, networking, talks and panels is free to attend, but places are limited and going fast, so sign up now!