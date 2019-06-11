Animal Crossing: New Horizons delayed to 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will launch for Nintendo Switch on March 20th, 2020.

New footage of the game on Nintendo's E3 direct shows the player arriving via plane to a deserted island before encountering residents from the Animal Crossing world.

Game delay

The new Switch version was initially announced to be released sometime in 2019, however Nintendo confirmed the game has now been delayed "to ensure that the game is the best it can be".

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp was the previous iteration to be released in the series on mobile back in October 2017.

