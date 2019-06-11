Animal Crossing: New Horizons delayed to 2020

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will launch for Nintendo Switch on March 20th, 2020.
New footage of the game on Nintendo's E3 direct shows the player arriving via plane to a deserted island before encountering residents from the Animal Crossing world.
Game delay
The new Switch version was initially announced to be released sometime in 2019, however Nintendo confirmed the game has now been delayed "to ensure that the game is the best it can be".
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp was the previous iteration to be released in the series on mobile back in October 2017.
You can see all our E3 coverage right here.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?