Just one week to save up to $180 on tickets to Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong

By , Special Features Editor

The first ever Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong is less than a month away! And that means tickets will reach full price any day now. In fact, at midnight next Thursday, June 27th

Want to hang onto as much as $180 instead of depositing it in our bank account? Make sure to book your tickets before Mid-Term prices end in just six short days.

Bringing the West to the East

Held at the Cyberport venue in association with Animoca Brands and part of the Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum, our two day industry conference heads to the East for the first time in its history - and we bring a truly international audience with us.

Over the two days of July 17th and 18th, 750 games industry professionals will attend the expo, not only from Asia, but also America, Europe and the UK.

From developers to publishers, to indie developers and students to big-time investors, you’ll find them all. And thanks to our free online meeting scheduler, you can pick out that essential contact your business needs.

Don’t miss these amazing opportunities:

It’s nearly midnight for mid-term!

Grab your tickets now and save up to $180! Our mid-term prices end at midnight next Thursday, June 27th. So don’t delay - book now!


Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

