Who will you do business with at Pocket Gamer and Blockchain Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019?

Our first ever Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong is just a few weeks away, and it’s time to meet the registered companies attending our two day B2B games industry expo.

Held on July 17th and 18th at the Cyberport venue in association with Animoca Brands and part of the Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum, 500 companies will be represented at the conference. You can expect to meet developers, investors, big studios, publishers and global megabrands all the way to lone developers and students, plus press.

Unlimited networking

Our unlimited online meeting scheduler is free to all delegates, making it easier to network and find that essential contact needed for your business with this vast amount of industry folk. You’ll receive an email invitation as soon as you’ve registered for your event ticket, now that Pitch & Match is open.

We also have a few fringe events enabling you to network with the games industry, such as our SpeedMatch sessions, which pairs developers and publishers in a series of speed-dating type style meetings. Or, you could keep the networking going on until late, meet new contacts and friends at our fantastic Global Connects Party on the first night; free to every ticket holder - get your ticket here. Just because the show has stopped business for the day doesn’t mean you have to.

As more companies are signing up daily, we’ll update this list in the run-up to the conference. Now the question is…

Who are you going to meet?

Left to right: Aarki, Alto.io, Animoca Brands, Boomzap

A

Aarki

AdCube

Akatsuki Taiwan

ALAX

Alconost

Altitude Games

Alto Software

Alto.io

Animoca Brands

Anomaly Studio

AP Capital

App Annie

Appxplore (iCandy)

APUS Group

Aqua Pure (KiX-Games)

Area 28 Technologies

Arkane

Artifex Mundi

Asia Blockchain Review

Avex Technologies

Azie Infinity

Azarus

B

B2Expans

Beluga Global

Bifrost

Bird & Bird

BitMixC

Black Snowflake

Block.one

Blockade Games

Blockchain Cuties

Blockchain Digital Game Innovation Summit 2019

Blockchain Game Alliance

Blockchain Life 2019

Blockchain Summit Singapore

Blockchain News

Blockcrafters

Blockwater Management

Blok Party

Bluezelle

Boombit

Boomzap

Bytedance

C

Century Game

Centurysoft International

China Indie Game Alliance

Click Ventures

COCOC2D

Coconut Island Games

Cocos-BCX

Cocos2d-x

Codex7 Games

Confidential

Cornerpuz

Creative Value Global

Cryptogames.events

Curious Bear Productions

D

Daily Pakistan Standard Times

Dapp.com

Dark Horse Digital

Dash

DC1ab

DeNA

Dev.Play

Diginex

DOGI

DOGIgames

Double Jump.Tokyo

DX Asia

E

Eden Holdings Philippines

Elephant Jump

ENCE eSports

EPIK Esports Association Hong Kong

Esports Gaming League

Esports Holidays

Experimental

Left to right, DeNA, ENCE eSports, Genvid Technologies, JoyPac

F

Falafel Games

Feeling Game Company

FGG

Fifth Journey

Finifugu Games

Fracture Labs

Fundamentally Games

G

Game Connection Europe

Game Founders

Game Grapes

Game Gyro

Game Refinery

Gamecosys

Gamejam

Gameloft

Gamemiracle

GameRefinery

GameSpire

Genvid Technologies

Global Esports

GoGoChart

Good Luck 3

Google

GRAMPUS

Gyro Finance

H

Hashed

HasTraffic

HippoGame

HK Esports

HK Game Developers Alliance

HKSESA

Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association

Hong Kong Game Developer Alliance

Hong Kong Student Esports Association

HONGKONG YOLO TECHNOLOGY

Hungri Games

Huuuge Games

I

ib Media / Esports Holidays

iCandy Interactive

Ice Node Interactive

IGDA

iMoney

InsideDapps

Invest Hong Kong

IQzone

ITAM GAMES

J

Jodo Game

JoyPac

K

Kenetic

Kodansha

KSports Lab

Kunlun Korea

L

Lab Cave

Leiting Games

LJQ Limited

Loom Network

M

Madeviral

MakerDAO

MarketJS

Martin Burton Photography

Mattel163

Megafans

Merfolk Games

Mergermarket

Metadium

Minidragon

Minimob

MIT HK Innovation Node

Mixi

MixMarvel

Morketing / GameMorker

MyGamez + IMGA China

Mythical Games

Left to right: Lab Cave, Mattel163, Mythical Games, Pixonic

N

Nanjing Winking Entertainment

NBA Asia

NetEase

NOD Games

Nodebrick

O

O’olBlue

OliveX

OpeanSea

Oppo

Outblaze

P

PANews

Panony

Paracosmic Innovation Studios

ParticleX

Pixio

Pixonic

Pixowl

Pixticle

Play Arabi

Playtouch

Plutus VC

Propulsive

R

Refereum

RiseAngle

S

Sabrina Schreurs

Shanghai Multimedia Industry Association

Shanghai Zhengju Information Technology

Shenqu Games

SinoVest Capital

SilverStream

Soccer Manager

Sumitomo Corporation Equity Asia

Superera

Superfine Games

Supertree

T

Taipei Game Show

Tencent

The Sandbox

ThinkBIT

TokenSky

Touch Press

TouchTen

Touchten Games

Toward Games

Triolith Games

Twisted Hand Studio

Twitchy Finger

Tencent, Unity, Wargaming, 6waves

U

Unity

Upland

UPLTV

V

Vectr Ventures

Vivid Games

Vivox

VREX Lab

W

WalletInvestor

Wargaming

Worldwide Asset eXchange

X

X.D. Network

Xiamen Eod Information Technologies

Xsolla

Xtra Life

Y

Yoozoo Games

YOUXITUOLUO

Z

ZeptoLab

ZERO-bit

Zombot Studio

ZPLAY

1-9

6waves

8 Hours Foundation

8BTC

We haven’t mentioned the lone developers by name here, but you’ll find them right alongside this list at the event. If you want to meet an individual from one of these firms, send a message to them via the Pitch & Match system.

Our advice would be, as soon as you have access to the meeting system, go and fill in your profile details. Experience shows that the more information you put into the system - including a photo and details of your expertise - the more likely people are to reply to your meeting requests.

About Connects Hong Kong 2019

Part of the Connects International series of B2B events for the games industry, Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong will attract 500 industry professionals from all around the world, including Asia, America and Europe.

There are 15 conference tracks across both conferences, and the schedule is available now so that you can see where the companies’ experts are delivering their talks and panels.

There will also be a dedicated Big Indie Zone on the expo floor where you can see demonstrations of the latest indie games; The Very Big Indie Pitch; Investor Connector; SpeedMatch sessions; and networking, alongside the notorious Global Connects Party.

Join us for our first ever outing to the East! Get your tickets now!