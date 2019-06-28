Who will you do business with at Pocket Gamer and Blockchain Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019?

Our first ever Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong is just a few weeks away, and it’s time to meet the registered companies attending our two day B2B games industry expo.
Held on July 17th and 18th at the Cyberport venue in association with Animoca Brands and part of the Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum, 500 companies will be represented at the conference. You can expect to meet developers, investors, big studios, publishers and global megabrands all the way to lone developers and students, plus press.
Unlimited networking
Our unlimited online meeting scheduler is free to all delegates, making it easier to network and find that essential contact needed for your business with this vast amount of industry folk. You’ll receive an email invitation as soon as you’ve registered for your event ticket, now that Pitch & Match is open.
We also have a few fringe events enabling you to network with the games industry, such as our SpeedMatch sessions, which pairs developers and publishers in a series of speed-dating type style meetings. Or, you could keep the networking going on until late, meet new contacts and friends at our fantastic Global Connects Party on the first night; free to every ticket holder - get your ticket here. Just because the show has stopped business for the day doesn’t mean you have to.
As more companies are signing up daily, we’ll update this list in the run-up to the conference. Now the question is…
Who are you going to meet?
A
- Aarki
- AdCube
- Akatsuki Taiwan
- ALAX
- Alconost
- Altitude Games
- Alto Software
- Alto.io
- Animoca Brands
- Anomaly Studio
- AP Capital
- App Annie
- Appxplore (iCandy)
- APUS Group
- Aqua Pure (KiX-Games)
- Area 28 Technologies
- Arkane
- Artifex Mundi
- Asia Blockchain Review
- Avex Technologies
- Azie Infinity
- Azarus
B
- B2Expans
- Beluga Global
- Bifrost
- Bird & Bird
- BitMixC
- Black Snowflake
- Block.one
- Blockade Games
- Blockchain Cuties
- Blockchain Digital Game Innovation Summit 2019
- Blockchain Game Alliance
- Blockchain Life 2019
- Blockchain Summit Singapore
- Blockchain News
- Blockcrafters
- Blockwater Management
- Blok Party
- Bluezelle
- Boombit
- Boomzap
- Bytedance
C
- Century Game
- Centurysoft International
- China Indie Game Alliance
- Click Ventures
- COCOC2D
- Coconut Island Games
- Cocos-BCX
- Cocos2d-x
- Codex7 Games
- Confidential
- Cornerpuz
- Creative Value Global
- Cryptogames.events
- Curious Bear Productions
D
- Daily Pakistan Standard Times
- Dapp.com
- Dark Horse Digital
- Dash
- DC1ab
- DeNA
- Dev.Play
- Diginex
- DOGI
- DOGIgames
- Double Jump.Tokyo
- DX Asia
E
- Eden Holdings Philippines
- Elephant Jump
- ENCE eSports
- EPIK Esports Association Hong Kong
- Esports Gaming League
- Esports Holidays
- Experimental
F
- Falafel Games
- Feeling Game Company
- FGG
- Fifth Journey
- Finifugu Games
- Fracture Labs
- Fundamentally Games
G
- Game Connection Europe
- Game Founders
- Game Grapes
- Game Gyro
- Game Refinery
- Gamecosys
- Gamejam
- Gameloft
- Gamemiracle
- GameRefinery
- GameSpire
- Genvid Technologies
- Global Esports
- GoGoChart
- Good Luck 3
- GRAMPUS
- Gyro Finance
H
- Hashed
- HasTraffic
- HippoGame
- HK Esports
- HK Game Developers Alliance
- HKSESA
- Hong Kong Digital Entertainment Association
- Hong Kong Game Developer Alliance
- Hong Kong Student Esports Association
- HONGKONG YOLO TECHNOLOGY
- Hungri Games
- Huuuge Games
I
- ib Media / Esports Holidays
- iCandy Interactive
- Ice Node Interactive
- IGDA
- iMoney
- InsideDapps
- Invest Hong Kong
- IQzone
- ITAM GAMES
J
- Jodo Game
- JoyPac
K
- Kenetic
- Kodansha
- KSports Lab
- Kunlun Korea
L
- Lab Cave
- Leiting Games
- LJQ Limited
- Loom Network
M
- Madeviral
- MakerDAO
- MarketJS
- Martin Burton Photography
- Mattel163
- Megafans
- Merfolk Games
- Mergermarket
- Metadium
- Minidragon
- Minimob
- MIT HK Innovation Node
- Mixi
- MixMarvel
- Morketing / GameMorker
- MyGamez + IMGA China
- Mythical Games
N
- Nanjing Winking Entertainment
- NBA Asia
- NetEase
- NOD Games
- Nodebrick
O
- O’olBlue
- OliveX
- OpeanSea
- Oppo
- Outblaze
P
- PANews
- Panony
- Paracosmic Innovation Studios
- ParticleX
- Pixio
- Pixonic
- Pixowl
- Pixticle
- Play Arabi
- Playtouch
- Plutus VC
- Propulsive
R
- Refereum
- RiseAngle
S
- Sabrina Schreurs
- Shanghai Multimedia Industry Association
- Shanghai Zhengju Information Technology
- Shenqu Games
- SinoVest Capital
- SilverStream
- Soccer Manager
- Sumitomo Corporation Equity Asia
- Superera
- Superfine Games
- Supertree
T
- Taipei Game Show
- Tencent
- The Sandbox
- ThinkBIT
- TokenSky
- Touch Press
- TouchTen
- Touchten Games
- Toward Games
- Triolith Games
- Twisted Hand Studio
- Twitchy Finger
U
- Unity
- Upland
- UPLTV
V
- Vectr Ventures
- Vivid Games
- Vivox
- VREX Lab
W
- WalletInvestor
- Wargaming
- Worldwide Asset eXchange
X
- X.D. Network
- Xiamen Eod Information Technologies
- Xsolla
- Xtra Life
Y
- Yoozoo Games
- YOUXITUOLUO
Z
- ZeptoLab
- ZERO-bit
- Zombot Studio
- ZPLAY
1-9
- 6waves
- 8 Hours Foundation
- 8BTC
We haven’t mentioned the lone developers by name here, but you’ll find them right alongside this list at the event. If you want to meet an individual from one of these firms, send a message to them via the Pitch & Match system.
Our advice would be, as soon as you have access to the meeting system, go and fill in your profile details. Experience shows that the more information you put into the system - including a photo and details of your expertise - the more likely people are to reply to your meeting requests.
About Connects Hong Kong 2019
Part of the Connects International series of B2B events for the games industry, Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong will attract 500 industry professionals from all around the world, including Asia, America and Europe.
There are 15 conference tracks across both conferences, and the schedule is available now so that you can see where the companies’ experts are delivering their talks and panels.
There will also be a dedicated Big Indie Zone on the expo floor where you can see demonstrations of the latest indie games; The Very Big Indie Pitch; Investor Connector; SpeedMatch sessions; and networking, alongside the notorious Global Connects Party.
Join us for our first ever outing to the East! Get your tickets now!
