Google, X.D. Network, Yoozoo Games and Superera join incredible Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019 speaker lineup

Left to right: Brandy Wu, Langer Lee, Sean Lim, Kalle Heikkinen

One such session will be from X.D. Network’s Brandy Wu, as she offers expert insight into the indie game market in China, while mixi’s Langer Lee dives into the Japanese market. Sean Lim of Kunlun Korea heads a session on Korean mobile game market trends with stats, which includes the way of successful publishing campaigns in marketing, partnership, localisation and more.

Differences between Eastern and Western mobile game art styles and markets.

Kalle Heikkinen of GameRefinery offers a session on the differences between Eastern and Western mobile game art styles and genres across markets, giving developers and publishers an understanding of which artistic styles work in each market.

Twisted Hand Studio’s Owen Shen presents his own experiences working with developers as a service provider, and Yoozoo Games’ Wenfeng Yang joins a panel of experts discussing his own experiences publishing in and out of Asia.

Bingbing Wang of Leiting Games provides a session on how Leiting Games supports developers interested in the Chinese market, whereas Hong Kong Game Developer Alliance’s William Lau offers a valuable insight into the Hong Kong games market, and the challenges and opportunities operating in this field.

Yoozoo Games’ Anuj Tandon discusses the Indian games market while Play 3arabi’s Ahmed Alsafar will take audience questions on the rapidly growing MENA region. Vincent Ghossoub of Falafel Games holds a talk on making games profitable to diverse markets.

Left to right: Owen Shen, Wenfeng Yang, Bingbing Wang, Anuj Tandon

At Pocket Gamer Connects, we offer content that's of genuine use to game developers. For instance, Pixio's Jeremy Lam and Google's Qian Tang join a panel discussing future opportunities for developers, while Gamejam's Christian Calderon will take part in a speed panel looking at instant games and hypercasual games.

Superera’s Joe Tang offers insight into designing and publishing a successful idle game, a must-see talk for those working in the field. Alexander Casassovici of Azarus offers valuable tips and tricks into in-game engagement while presenting a case study on Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege. Fundamentally Games’ very own Oscar Clark will run a session offering advice to developers how Live Ops, and how this discipline is about building player experiences rather about servers. Jamie Xue of Oppo will be giving an introduction into Oppo Game Center.

Live Ops and how this discipline is about building player experiences.

Money makes the world go round, and those seeking investment should attend our awesome investment panel. Tips and advice will be coming from:

Wargaming’s Sean Lee

Confidential’s Henry Yeh

Plutus VC’s Joshua Galloway and Calvin Ng

and Vectr Ventures’ Tony Zander

Pixonic’s Vladimir Krasolnikov offers a must-see session on monetization design, and the dark side of gacha games, and Google’s Tianxu Wang heads a talk on ads monetization opportunities in IAP-heavy games.

EPIK’s Owen Ma discusses crossover collaborations and digital merchandise, using real-world merchandise collaborations as a successful marketing tool and how it can be used digitally. Whereas ZeptoLab’s Dylan Tredrea will take part in a panel of experts looking at whether working with licensed IP is a path to success.

Left to right: Ahmed Alsafar, Vincent Ghossoub, Qian Tang, Christian Calderon

What does the future hold for esports?

As esports is becoming more popular than ever before, we need to look at what the future holds for this cultural phenomenon. We are joined by ENCE eSports’ Mika Kuusisto, Student Esports Association Hong Kong’s Tik Yuen and HK Esports’ Derek Cheung, as they explore where esports goes from here. What potential does the future hold?

Meanwhile, Esports Holidays’ Frank Sliwka presents a session on how esports influences tourism and local business, while Tencent’s Daniel Concha Zegarra reveals the behemoth Tencent’s work in the esports sector.

We are also joined by GRAMPUS’ Kay Kim and iDreamsky’s Monte Singman. Phew! A packed conference schedule to be sure.

Left to right: Mika Kuusisto, Derek Cheung, Frank Sliwka, Daniel Concha Zegarra

