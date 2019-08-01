Tamatem, Zynga, Triple Dragon and iDreamSky feature in first wave of speakers for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

On November 2nd and 3rd, 650 games industry professionals will head to the city of Amman for the first ever Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan. They’ll hear from 80 of the industry’s finest speakers with 70 sessions and over 35 hours of content.

Now we can share the very first speakers joining us for our first-ever event for the MENA region.

We’re happy to reveal that Hussam Hammo will lead a seminar from one of the leading mobile games publishers in the MENA market, Tamatem. They’ll be joined by another MENA-based games publisher, as MJ Fahmi of Babil Games looks to share his insight into the region.

Left to right: Hussan Hammo, MJ Fahmi, Justyna Gil, Ponappa Somayanda, Sham Albdour

Artifex Mundi’s Justyna Gil will present case studies of creating marketing assets for specific games from a publisher’s point of view, while giving advice on what to avoid when thinking about creating compelling store fronts and what rules to follow.

Ponappa Somayanda will discuss what it takes to achieve excellence in Live Ops for F2P games

Zynga’s Ponappa Somayanda will discuss what it takes to achieve excellence in Live Ops for F2P games, using his own experiences across multiple titles and genres at Zynga and EA Mobile. Meanwhile, Sham and Jana Albdour of Sakura.jo will share their stories in starting up 3D game development from a young age and how it leads to many opportunities.

Lockwood Publishing’s Oliver Kern will share his experiences of transitioning mobile games production to a user centric service. Being involved in a handful of studios he will share a number of case studies from studios at different stages of that transition, while explaining the challenges and opportunities that arise on such a journey.

Veteran game designer Pascal Luban will offer valuable insight and advice on retaining your players after the first few minutes of gameplay, as it is difficult to attract new players in a crowded market. Luban has worked on both triple-A home consoles and mobile titles throughout the years and will share his design strategies at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan.

Left to right: Jana Albdour, Oliver Kern, Pascal Luban, Jeff Lyndon, Pieter van Der Pijl

With over 129 million monthly active users, Chinese mobile game publishing platform iDreamSky most certainly know a thing or two about user retention. Their titles are absolute hits in China and Jeff Lyndon will share his insights with the audience.

Rami Ismail joins the roster, providing expert analysis of the games industry

Triple Dragon’s Pieter van der Pijl will explain the options for early stage games looking to dramatically improve their user base, as well as monitoring key financial metrics for the duration of their involvement as investors with a developer.

Dutch independent games studio Vlambeer joins the roster with Rami Ismail providing his expert analysis of the games industry. Vlambeer are responsible for multiple games ported different gaming platforms, such as Super Crate Box, Nuclear Throne and Ridiculous Fishing.

The conference schedule will also feature senior representatives from Appsflyer, Vungle and Libring amongst others.

Fringe benefits and networking

There’s even more to Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan than amazing conference talks and seminars from the industry’s finest experts. You’ll also find a ton of fringe events and networking opportunities:

