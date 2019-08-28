Epic Games, Netmarble, Wargaming and Falafel Games join the speaker lineup for Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan

This year, Pocket Gamer Connects heads to Jordan for the first time. On November 2nd and 3rd, 650 games professionals will gather in the city of Amman to hear from 80 of the industry’s finest speakers with 70 sessions and over 35 hours of content.

The exhibition and conference already looks set for a stunning debut - and we’re still adding more amazing speakers every day! Joining the likes of Tamatem, Zynga, iDreamSky and more - find out more previously announced speakers here - today we’re proud to present the latest additions to our schedule.

L-R: Reine Abbas, Hazim Hanbali, Patrick McGrath, Joseph Azzam

Mainly MENA

Patrick McGrath explores events, promotions, problem management and more as part of your game

Reine Abbas of Wixel Studios and Hazim Hanbali of Madbox Games team up for a panel discussion on game developer life lessons and will offer practical tips every dev needs to know. The panel also features Patrick McGrath from Berlin’s Wooga, who hosts his own session elsewhere in the schedule on ‘living games’, exploring events, promotions, content and feature releases, problem management and community as part of your game.

Epic Games’ Joseph Azzam joins a panel of experts analysing the MENA region’s potential in the games industry and how to realise it. In addition, Azzam delivers a seminar on Unreal Engine and the Epic ecosystem, giving the audience a taste of the latest additions and how they are improving the engine for the latest trends.

Continuing to focus on MENA, Netmarble’s Baris Ozistek shares his valuable insight and thoughts about trends in the region. Cavit Yakar of ininal Espor Arena offers keen developers specialist analysis of the esports industry in the region, while Yoozoo Games’ Arslan Kiran hosts a session analysing games published in the area.

L-R: Baris Ozistek, Arslan Kiran, Joseph Shomali, Valeria Castro

Mostly Money

Valeria Castro explains why we need to make games that are entertaining to watch others play

Platonic Games’ Valeria Castro explains why we need to make games that are entertaining to watch others play, as well as how to design for your players’ audience with that in mind. Nourhan ElSherief of Instinct Games will also share her thoughts as a game maker.

Rasheed Abu-Eideh from Liyla and The Shadows of War and Vince Ghossoub of Falafel Games will team up for a panel looking at why we need to build authenticity to succeed in the global industry. As well as taking part in the same panel, Emre Taş of Alictus will also present his ideas and insight on everything from hypercasual, growth and ad monetisation.

Also looking at the business side of making games, Boombit’s Michal Bujko discusses what business development means in the sector, such as working with a publisher or platform to get your game out there.

MJ Fahmi of Babil Games looks at the different types of financing game developers can use for their projects, such as grants, seed, UA Financing and more. And anyone seeking investment - or looking to in the future - can’t afford to miss the panel discussion featuring investors such as Wargaming’s Sean Lee sharing valuable advice about what investors are looking for.

L-R: Vince Ghossoub, Emre Taş, Michal Bujko, Sean Lee

Fringe events and networking opportunities

At Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, you’ll find more waiting for you in addition to listening to these amazing speakers hold their seminars and conference talks. We like to connect you to the entire games industry, and you can do just that with our fringe events and networking opportunities:

