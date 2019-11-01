9 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong’s West Meets East track

Did you miss the West Meets East track at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019? Or do you want to brush up on everything you learned?
Well you’re in luck, we’ve uploaded videos of the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel.
The West Meets East track
This series of sessions feature speakers from the likes of Tencent, Wargaming, JoyPac, Ubisoft, Google and more.
Here’s a roundup of all the topics covered:
- What You Need to Know About Hypercasual Games in Asia
- Making Games Profitable to Diverse Markets
- Korea Mobile Game Market Trends With Stats, Including the Way of Successful Publishing Campaigns in Marketing, Partnership, Localisation and Others
- Panel: Investment Panel
- Panel: Experiences of Publishing in and out of Asia
- Game Market in India
- SEA Game Market Insights and How Not to Waste Your Precious Marketing Dollar
- Malaysia Gaming Boomers
- Panel: Future Opportunities for Devs
If you want to see more in person, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 on January 20th to 21st, to see the most innovative sessions and connect with the entire games industry.
Click the link below to watch the videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.
