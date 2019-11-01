News

9 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong’s West Meets East track

By , Editor
Did you miss the West Meets East track at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019? Or do you want to brush up on everything you learned?

Well you’re in luck, we’ve uploaded videos of the sessions from the day on our YouTube channel

The West Meets East track

This series of sessions feature speakers from the likes of Tencent, Wargaming, JoyPac, Ubisoft, Google and more.

Here’s a roundup of all the topics covered:

  • What You Need to Know About Hypercasual Games in Asia
  • Making Games Profitable to Diverse Markets
  • Korea Mobile Game Market Trends With Stats, Including the Way of Successful Publishing Campaigns in Marketing, Partnership, Localisation and Others
  • Panel: Investment Panel
  • Panel: Experiences of Publishing in and out of Asia
  • Game Market in India
  • SEA Game Market Insights and How Not to Waste Your Precious Marketing Dollar
  • Malaysia Gaming Boomers
  • Panel: Future Opportunities for Devs

If you want to see more in person, you can register for Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020 on January 20th to 21st, to see the most innovative sessions and connect with the entire games industry.

Click the link below to watch the videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong 2019.


Click here to view the list »

  • 1 What You Need to Know About Hypercasual Games in Asia

    JoyPac’s Allison Bilas delivers a West Meets East track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th.

    Have you heard? Hypercasual games are sweeping Asia. While the mobile market in the East has traditionally been dominated by core strategy and PVP-multiplayer RPG’s, the current western trend of hypercasual snack-sized content is emerging in Asia, fuelled by a maturing advertising industry and increasingly global-oriented market. Allison will uncover why Chinese players are embracing hypercasual games and give you key insights from launching 15+ titles in the market this year.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st. 


  • 2 Making Games Profitable to Diverse Markets

    Falafel Games’ Vince Ghossoub delivers a West Meets East track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th.

    With a population of more than 400M, of which more than 200M are on youtube, with many countries with GDP per capita above $50k, and some of the highest time spent online per user, what is going with eSports in the Middle East? Why is it that Middle East streamers are so under-represented on Twitch? Opportunity or Challenge? Vincent Ghossoub dissects the eSports landscape in the Middle East, and provides on thesis on the opportunities and the risks.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st. 


  • 3 Korea Mobile Game Market Trends With Stats, Including the Way of Successful Publishing Campaigns in Marketing, Partnership, Localisation and Others

    Kunlun Korea’s Sean Lim delivers a West Meets East track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st. 


  • 4 Investment Panel

    The Investment Panel at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th featuring:

    • Mable Jiang, Nirvana Capital
    • Keizac Lee, Kowloon Nights
    • Sean Lee, Wargaming
    • Calvin Ng, Plutus VC
    • Ilia Maksimenka, PlasmaPay
    • Tony Zander, Vectr Ventures

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st. 


  • 5 Panel: Experiences of Publishing in and out of Asia

    A panel session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th featuring:

    • Allison Bilas, JoyPac
    • Michelle Chan, Soccer Manager
    • Miley Chen, Tencent
    • Aurelien Palasse, Ubisoft
    • Bingbing Wang, Leiting
    • Dave Bradley, Steel Media

    We often talk about how big the Chinese market is and what a great opportunity it is for international developers. But what is the reality of it today? Is it hard to publish a new game there, and how much help will you need from local partners? And moving in the other direction, we’ll look at what opportunities are there for games from the APAC region in Europe and the US.

    On this panel, we’ll be discussing case studies of publishing games in Asia, and of bringing Asian games to the West. We’ll be sharing our highs and lows, and passing on some useful insight to others who want to undertake that journey. It will be practical and also draw on the personal stories and advice of our experienced panel members.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st. 


  • 6 Game Market in India

    YOOZOO GAMES’ Anuj Tandon delivers a West Meets East track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st. 


  • 7 SEA Game Market Insights and How Not to Waste Your Precious Marketing Dollar

    Madeviral’s Don Sim delivers a West Meets East track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st. 


  • 8 Malaysia Gaming Boomers

    TomoKorp’s Tomoko Choo delivers a West Meets East track session at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th.

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st. 


  • 9 Panel: Future Opportunities for Devs

    A panel session from the West Meets East track at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th, featuring:

    • Jeremy Lam, Pixio
    • Howard Lau, Twitchy Finger
    • Christopher Natsuume, Boomzap
    • Gang Zhang, Google
    • Kaveh Vahdat, RiseAngle

    If you want to hear more world-class speakers sharing their insight and expertise in person, our next event is Pocket Gamer Connects London 2020, which takes place on January 20th to 21st. 


Steve Takle
Steve Takle
Editor

Steve is an award-winning editor and copywriter with 20 years’ experience specialising in consumer technology and video games. He was part of a BAFTA nominated developer studio as project manager for the UK’s first fully interactive digital TV channel. In addition to editing TheVirtualReport.biz, Steve contributes to PocketGamer.biz, PCGamesInsider.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz, as well as creating marketing content for a range of SMEs and agencies.

