News

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now the best-selling fighting game of all time

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now the best-selling fighting game of all time
By , Staff Writer

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has become the best-selling fighting game of all time.

Nintendo’s all-star line-up of video games most recognisable characters has achieved 15.7 million in sales, surpassing Street Fighter II’s 15.5 million to be crowned the fighting genre champion.

With these figures, the Super Smash Bros. series has also been confirmed as the highest-selling franchise ever at just over 53 million units sold.

The data was confirmed by Nintendo when the company released its financial results for the six months ending on September 30th, 2019.

Second on Switch

Ultimate is currently the second-highest owned game for the Nintendo Switch, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe being the only title ahead of the fighter at 19.1 million sales.

The fighting crossover original was created in 1999 for the N64 with 12 characters. Smash Ultimate now features over 80 characters with more on the way.

Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai will host a 45-minute livestream on November 6th to showcase the latest character due to be added to the roster - Terry Bogard from the Fatal Fury series.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Sep 4th, 2019

Nintendo Switch games dominated Amazon for the month of August

News Dec 14th, 2018

Super Smash Bros Ultimate sold over 1.2 million copies in Japan during its first three days on sale

News Nov 5th, 2019

Luigi’s Mansion 3 hoovers up the competition to become Switch’s biggest launch of 2019

News Oct 18th, 2019

Switch surpasses 15 million sales in North America

1 News Oct 10th, 2019

Nintendo Switch sales pass 10m in Europe

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies