Indian powerhouse Nazara looking to invest $20 million in gaming and esport startups

Indian mobile gaming and interactive sport outfit Nazara Technologies has announced it’s planning to invest $20 million in startups during 2020.

And this is no idle threat.

Nazara’s already invested $50 million in 13 startups in the past two years.

Sharing the success

Given its position with 100 million active users in the fast-growing Indian mobile, as well as strong exposure to markets in Africa, the middle east and southeast Asia, Nazara is aiming to act as a catalyst to companies and products across these emerging markets.

And as well as its cash, the company will be sharing its smarts, with the founders of companies in its current portfolio being available as mentors for the next waves of investments.

Nazara’s involvement will also enable companies to access specialist services ranging from payment options to legal advice, performance marketing and live ops.

“Looking at the explosive growth in the interactive entertainment and sports ecosystem, Nazara has decided to up its aggression on investing in the emerging market ecosystem and support early stage startups accelerating the growth of these companies and of the industry at large,” emphasised CEO Manish Agarwal.