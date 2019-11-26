Super Krishna Saga: Block Blast Game picks up Studio Game of the Year at IGDC 2019

The winners of the India Game Developers Conference Awards have been revealed.

The awards ceremony took place during the India Game Developers Conference 2019 (IGDC) - with the intention of showcasing the games coming out of an ever growing market.

There were four game of the year awards -

Studio Game of the Year,

Indie Game of the Year,

Upcoming Game of the Year and

Student Game of the Year.

A further accolade was given for the Build Your Own Game (BYOG) Game Jam.

Meet the winners

Cympl Studios Private Limited took home the Studio Game of the Year award for its title Super Krishna saga: Block Blast Game.

Indie Game of the Year went to Possessions by Lucid Labs.

Upcoming Game of the Year - for which PocketGamer.biz was on the judging panel - was won by Big Boot Games' title Meteora. The runner up was Lights On by Seven Summits Studio.

Taking home Student Game of the Year was Bharati for Another World.

Finally, the BYOG award went to both Timeless Space by Keyur Rana and Times of Truth and Justice by Tanushree Bansai.

You can find all winners and finalists for the IGDC 2019 awards below:

Studio Game of the Year

Winner: Super Krishna Saga: Block Blast Game (Cympl Studios Private Limited),

Super Krishna Saga: Block Blast Game (Cympl Studios Private Limited), Runner-up: WCC Rivals (Nextwave Multimedia)

WCC Rivals (Nextwave Multimedia) Finalists: Princess Pop (MadOver Games), Pool King (Pepper Potts), Halloween Games - Monster Pop (MadOver Games)

Indie Game of the Year

Winner: Possessions (Lucid Labs)

Possessions (Lucid Labs) Runner-up: War Dogs: Air Combat Flight Simulator (Teapot Games)

War Dogs: Air Combat Flight Simulator (Teapot Games) Finalists: Indian Cooking Star (TheAppGuruz), Sarkwo (SidKinG), Combat Helicopter VR - Surgical Strike (Skrots)

Upcoming Game of the Year

Winner: Meteora (BIG BOOT GAMES)

Meteora (BIG BOOT GAMES) Runner-up: Lights On (Seven Summits Studio)

Lights On (Seven Summits Studio) Finalists: Cursed Arena (Street Lamp Games), GameDev Beatdown (QYJO Private Limited), Gravity Shooter (Smash Head Studio)

Student Game of the Year

Winner: Another World (Bharati)

Another World (Bharati) Runner-up: Bounce (Molten Labs)

Bounce (Molten Labs) Finalists: Shooting in Style VR, Helicopter VR, The Shrive (Foster Through Studios)

BYOG Game Jam

Unanimous Winners: Timeless Space (Keyur Rana) and Times of Truth and Justice (Tanushree Bansal)

Timeless Space (Keyur Rana) and Times of Truth and Justice (Tanushree Bansal) Runners-Up: Barely A Ninja (Akshay Goel), Hedron (Ramesh Manne) and Nightmare (Harshit Arora, Suman Raj, cowabunga26)

“Each year we are blown away by the selection of games, that is being developed and published by India’s games development community”, said the Chairperson of IGDC Rajesh Rao.

“From established studios to independent start-up’s - the quality on show this year was a testament to how Indian teams are continuing to produce exciting, innovative new properties that can continue to flourish and grow the region”.

You can find out more about the successful event in its website.