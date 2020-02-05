Keywords Studios opens a new Electric Square office in Singapore

Tech giant Keywords Studios has expanded into Singapore with a new Electric Square office.

This new outfit has 13 employees at the moment, with the firm set to expand that figure to 50 by 2022.

Through the expansion, Keywords can offer five of its seven services from the area - game development, functionality QA, localisation, localisation QA and player support.

"We're delighted to expand the Electric Square family. Singapore is a major player in the region for game development," said Electric Square studio head Julien Girard-Buttoz.

"The innovation and training ecosystem, the experience and talent of local developers and Singapore's desirability as a location for attracting talent from all over the world, position Electric Square in the ideal environment to grow and deliver world-class content and experiences.”

Electric Square head of studios Jon Gibson added: "Opening the Singapore studio has been an important milestone in the growth of Electric Square. There's a shortage of experienced developers in the industry, so in order to recruit top talent we wanted to establish a presence in the world's leading gaming hubs.

"We have studios in Brighton and Leamington Spa, two of the UK’s leading development communities, so Singapore was a logical next step, being a leading light for game development talent and services in Asia."

Continued expansion

In December 2019, Keywords made three acquisitions - Kantan, Ichi Holdings and Syllabes - to expand its marketing, translation and audio businesses.

Last year, the company expanded its foothold in Poland and Mexico. A new recording studio was opened in Sao Paulo in July 2019. Further acquisitions in 2019 included audio description firm Descriptive Video Works and Wizcorp.

The full story can be found on PCGamesInsider.biz.