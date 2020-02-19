Paper Games' Love Nikki Dress Up Queen scores first official Disney crossover in the West

Elex and Disney have teamed up to bring a Frozen event to Love Nikki Dress Up Queen.
As announced on Facebook, Elsa and Anna dresses will be added to the game in the coming weeks - there is no confirmed date for when the items will appear.
Elex - the games' publisher in the West - and Disney's new partnership means that this is the first time a Disney crossover has appeared in Paper Games' title in the region.
First time in forever
To build hype for the crossover, between now and March 9th, a competition is being held on the official website for the event. Fans can win different in-game items by posting about the upcoming event on Facebook.
For those not in the know, Love Nikki Dress Up Queen is a hardcore RPG disguised as a dress-up game. We went deep into its mechanics and monetisation back in August 2017.
Developer Paper Games is also behind mobile dating sim Love and Producer, which generated $32 million in revenue in a single month back in January 2018.
