NetEase and Marvel Games are launching a closed beta for Marvel Duel

By , Staff Writer

NetEase and Marvel Games will launch a closed beta for Marvel Duel later this month.

As announced on the game's website, the first closed beta for the free-to-play card game will only be available in Thailand and the Philippines. It begins on March 19th and is accessible on both iOS and Android.

Marvel Duel features 150 characters from the Marvel universe, such as Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man, Captain Marvel and Star-Lord.

Play your cards right

Decks are customisable with cards, characters, traps, abilities and equipment – the advanced system offers players various strategies to gain victory. NetEase's title also features 3D in-game visuals and multiplayer combat.

There are several Marvel mobile games currently in the works – Netmarble is developing marvel Future Revolution, an open-world mobile RPG, for example.

In May 2018, Marvel Future Fight exceeded 70 million players.


Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

