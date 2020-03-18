News

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC likely delayed by coronavirus

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC likely delayed by coronavirus
By , Staff Writer

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Fighter Pass downloadable content will likely be delayed, according to series director Masahiro Sakurai.

The Nintendo veteran confirmed in his monthly column for Famitsu (via Ryokutya2089, translated by PushDustIn) that work on the project has been affected as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, it's unlikely all of the new Smash Bros. fighters will be released during the same time as originally planned.

Six characters

The second Fighter Pass was announced in January following the final character reveal of Fire Emblem: Three Houses' Byleth.

The first Fighter Pass included five characters with many appearing from third-party companies. Most notably, Nintendo partnered with Microsoft to bring the highly requested Banjo-Kazooie to the game.

Sakurai-san subsequently confirmed that the second Fighter Pass would add six new characters to the roster and that all new fighters have already been selected by Nintendo.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate has achieved 15.7 million in sales, surpassing Street Fighter II’s 15.5 million to make it the best-selling fighting game of all time.

We recently spoke to TipsWorks founder Yang Yang on pivoting from Super Smash Bros. to Dark Souls during the making of Pascal's Wager.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

Related Articles

News Feb 18th, 2020

Nintendo Switch global production output hit by coronavirus

News Feb 6th, 2020

Update: Nintendo confirms coronavirus has impacted Switch production

News Nov 5th, 2019

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now the best-selling fighting game of all time

News Sep 17th, 2019

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate mashes the competition at Japan Game Awards 2019

News Sep 4th, 2019

Nintendo UK partners with Digital Schoolhouse on UKIE “play-based learning” programme

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies