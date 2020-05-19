News

Kwalee to open its first international studio in India

Kwalee to open its first international studio in India
By , Staff Writer

Mobile games publisher and developer Kwalee has revealed plans to open its first overseas studio.

The new office is based in Bangalore, India. Working closely with the UK team, the new studio will work across all areas of the business. Currently, it is hiring for game art, game design, publishing talent acquisition, and more.

Due to the time difference between the countries, Kwalee's studios will each be able to handle tasks outside the working hours for each office. Recently, the British firm claimed it would open its vacancies to remote workers.

Last month, in a guest post, we caught up with Kwalee head of development Simon Platt to discuss what remote work has taught the company about its culture.

Strategic expansion

"We have long been a global company in terms of the developers we collaborate with and the players we reach, but we felt it was important to commit to this further by expanding beyond the UK and into Asia," said Kwalee CEO David Darling (pictured)

"Bangalore being an established IT and gaming hub with a deep talent pool and international recognition, it was an obvious choice for us. Of course, the current worldwide situation with COVID-19 might mean that a traditional studio opening is put on hold, but we're excited to expand our team across both Bangalore and Leamington Spa, for the two studios to develop as a harmonious unit, and eventually meet the new team in person."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News May 5th, 2020

Kwalee is opening its vacancies to remote workers

Comment & Opinion Apr 7th, 2020

Beyond the office: What remote work can teach us about the strength of our culture

News Mar 19th, 2020

Only one-third of CEOs in games started their working lives in the industry

Interview Mar 10th, 2020

Kwalee CEO David Darling CBE talks fighting toxicity in the workplace and his soft spot for cryptocurrency

Interview Mar 5th, 2020

Women in Gaming: Why Kwalee's Verónica Miñano believes awareness needs to start at schools

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies