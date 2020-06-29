News

The Wonderful 101 Kickstarter backers are being hit with extra charges

The Wonderful 101 Kickstarter backers are being hit with extra charges
By , Staff Writer

Backers of The Wonderful 101 Kickstarter campaign are being hit by unexpected customs charges and handling fees.

As shown on Kickstarter, many backers have blamed PlatinumGames for failing to mention the extra fees as part of its campaign, which incidentally goes against the rules placed by the crowdfunding firm in its support section.

Import fees must be made clear, and should have been detailed in the rewards section of The Wonderful 101's campaign and featured in the project description.

Not so wonderful

In the UK specifically, backers are looking at around £17 ($21) for a customs charge which would bring the price total for the game to over £50 ($60), when it could have been purchased two months ago in the country for £32 ($39). Backers across of Europe have reported similar problems.

In March, not long before the campaign came to a close, PlatinumGames executive director Atsushi Inaba explained that the fundraiser was "more about gauging interest" in the title. In less than 16 hours, more than $1 million was raised.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Mar 9th, 2020

Update: PlatinumGames' The Wonderful 101: Remastered smashes initial goal, fights its way to $2.2 million

News Mar 4th, 2020

PlatinumGames' The Wonderful 101 Kickstarter campaign was about "gauging interest"

News Apr 1st, 2020

April Fool's Day 2020: From a Fire Emblem Heroes spinoff to Pokemon GO pranksters

News Feb 27th, 2020

PlatinumGames wants to explore console live ops games with new Tokyo studio

News Jan 7th, 2020

Tencent invests undisclosed sum in Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies