CrazyLabs invests $500,000 in the Indian hypercasual games market

Mobile games firm CrazyLabs has invested $500,000 in the Indian games market to accelerate hypercasual titles.

As reported by VentureBeat, the new initiative – CrazyHub – will involve a revenue share with the publisher for game developers that join the programme. Registration to join is already open. The Tel Aviv-based company has made a name for itself in the hypercasual games market, in May its newly released ASMR Slicing was the most downloaded title.

"In December, we launched Soap Cutting with the talented group in Mumbai," said CrazyLabs CEO Sagi Schliesser.

"It was a really great launch that put us on the top of the charts. We connected with them, and they wanted to grow a significant base in hypercasual in India. So we talked about how we could cooperate."

Headquartered in Mumbai, CrazyHub will offer guidance for those who join the programme.

Get hyper

Schliesser believes now is the right time for hypercasual titles as publishers and developers can generate revenue from them for at least 18 months after launch.

"It's a good asset, where you launch it, get it to shine, generate more interest, and rely on the revenue for 18 months," said Schliesser.

While he acknowledged that different markets operate in various ways and can require a different approach, Schliesser claimed that the Indian sector has a lot of potential in the hypercasual space.

"If you look at the charts now, India is underserved when it comes to local developers," said Schliesser.

"We think that more developers can develop the right skills to be successful in hypercasual games. Our partner can help with the training, and we can help with the budget. I believe we can find teams with a great entrepreneurial spirit."