G-STAR confirms digital event and Pocket Gamer Connects partnership

You'll know from previous years that we're big fans of the business conference G-STAR here at PocketGamer.biz. It's is the biggest and best games exhibition in South Korea and provides access to the fourth biggest games market in the world. It represents the most friendly and accessible route to the whole of the APAC games market. With Japan, China and the ever-growing SEA market, Asia is very much in the ascendancy, and a ticket to G-STAR always connects us easily with the big names in that market.

This year's G-STAR b2b exhibition will be held online, so everybody will be able to meet top Asian gaming companies in the most convenient environment (your home office).

G-STAR 2019 attracted the biggest names in gaming from all over the region and the world with previous attending companies including Supercell, Netmarble, KAKAO Games, Epic Games, Google, YouTube, Pearl Abyss, CCP Games, LG and more. And with plenty of other fringe events lined up too, there has definitely never been a better time to explore the gateway to the Asian Games market.

International networking made easy

Last year over 2,500 trade visitors met, and this year without the restrictions of travel that number is expected to increase substantially. The G-STAR networking system has been improved intuitively so that anyone can use it. One ticket enables you to run unlimited online meetings.

Organized by the Korea Association of Game Industry (K-GAMES) and co-organized by G-STAR Organizing Committee and Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency, G-STAR is “the best gateway to the Asia games market”. Launched in 2005, this annual South Korean computer and video game trade and consumer show is the one-stop, easily-accessible gateway to international markets, and takes place annually in Busan, South Korea. With one of the most active and developed gaming markets behind it, the biggest players in publishing, development and investment gather at G-STAR every year, to do business and set the industry trends. This year's it's online.

The best possible deal on multiple event tickets

In 2020, G-STAR has partnered with PocketGamer.biz again to make it easier than ever. You can reserve your tickets to South Korea's online b2b event, thanks to the English-language registration page we've created. But wait, there's more...

G-STAR and Pocket Gamer Connects have been promotional partners for several years now and this year we have joined to bring you an amazing conference combo. You'll see that a standard G-STAR ticket for November is $100, but if you book to attend Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 at the same time, you can save 20% off the price of a combined ticket, thanks to Pocket Gamer discounts.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! belong to a series of b2b events for the games industry that we've run since 2014. Our next Pocket Gamer Connects conference takes place entirely online on 14-18 September 2020 and features over 270 expert speakers offering their expert advice in talks and panels with over 170 hours of video content. G-STAR features prominently at the event, including appearing as a supporting brand on the September Big Indie Pitch.

Register now and we'll see you online in September and November.