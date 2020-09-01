Rumor Games finds success through disaster at The Digital Big Indie Pitch #3

It feels like an age since we began hosting digital pitches in response to the global situation. However, despite the circumstances that necessitated this move, our digital pitches have only gone from strength to strength. Allowing to host an ever-increasing range of diverse brand new gaming experiences from some of the world's most exciting indie developers.

Most recently that meant hosting The Big Indie Pitch at when we would have normally been in Cologne for our annual Gamescom Big Indie Pitch. Nevertheless, not letting the current situation hold us back, this year we partnered with one of the world’s biggest Indie celebrations in the form of the Indie Arena Booth, alongside our season sponsors Kwalee and G-Star in order to highlight the best and brightest indie developers we can both discover.

Once again, the demand was so high for these pitches, even higher than usual thanks to the support from The Indie Arena Booth, with this meaning that the quality was as strong as ever. All in all, this meant that we were still able to bring together 16 of the most exciting indie developers from all over the world to showcase their latest works to some of our most established judges and journalists.

Given the amazing talent we had just waiting for an opportunity, there was not only an abundance of amazing games, but lots of feedback from the judges, and an equal amount of positivity in the voting. In fact, this pitch's voting was some of the most spread out we had seen in a long time. A true testament to the amount of talent. Nevertheless, the judges did, in the end, settle on a top three, and a winner. That winner being the returning Rumor Games who came back with their game Unnatural Disaster and this time took home the crown.

For those not in the know, The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format. Teams get the opportunity to get valuable feedback on their games, as well as win great prizes such as promotional packages and opportunities to promote their game.

Of course, Unnatural Disaster, as you already know, was the winner, but if you want to learn more about not only Project Haven, but also our runners-up and honourable mention from The Digital Big Indie Pitch #3 (Mobile Edition) in association with The Indie Arena Booth and sponsored by our season sponsors Kwalee and G-Star, then simply read on.

1st Place - Unnatural Disaster by Rumor Games

Having God-like powers has become something of a common gaming mechanic. So much so that it can be seen within many city builders and top-down battlers. However, what happens when you're not that loving God looking to help your tiny citizens but are instead a vengeful God looking to use all of your powers to destroy everything in sight? Well, Unnatural Disaster is what happens.

In this game, players are armed with a range of God-like powers, such as the ability to cast tornadoes, earthquakes and thunderous lightning. What's more, players must use these powers in order to strategically smash and destroy skyscrapers and entire cities to dust. Just be careful, sometimes destruction is not as easy as it seems.

2nd Place - Noodle SouperStar by BattleBrew Productions

BattleBrew Productions are no stranger to the Big Indie Pitch, having walked away with prizes at our physical pitches. However, such is the strength of the studio that they can now add a digital runner-up award to the resume. What's more, this was awarded to their brand new title, Noodle SouperStar. A game that sees you helping the iconic BattleBrew bunnies as they turn their paws to running a noodle themed restaurant.

The core gameplay focuses on you learning the ways of the Ramen restaurant, whilst also face off head to head to impress judges, bring in the most consumers, and make the tastiest (and craziest) dishes in the land in both single and multiplayer environments. Of course, as any good foodie knows, the ambience of a restaurant is also key, and as such, in Noodle SouperStar players will also have the ability to decorate and customise their restaurants in order to make it truly their own.

3rd Place - OtherWordly by IDEA Games

In this space themes world puzzler, players are challenged with matching the displayed core word with the orbiting words, all of which have obscured letters. This is achieved by tossing the core word across space towards the orbiting words, all whilst dealing with ever-changing obstacles and environments.

Now, this might sound easy enough, however, thanks to these obstacles and the word-based puzzle play, those who jump in will be treated to a thoroughly thought-provoking puzzler that truly grabbed the judges attention. That's not all though, as, on top of this, the game also delivers a peaceful meditative like experience, whilst never under-delivering on the challenge, meaning the players can look forward a name that both engages and relaxes.

