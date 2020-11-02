Tencent pulls PUBG Mobile from India after government ban

Tencent has terminated operations for PUBG Mobile in India.

Last week, on October 30th, Tencent released a statement – via The Indian Express – confirming the shutdown. The popular battle royale was one of 118 Chinese apps to get booted from India.

Due to the decision reached by the Indian government, PUBG Corp has cut publishing ties with Tencent in India. Therefore, the company itself will become the title's publisher in the country.

However, despite the move made by PUBG Corp and the game no longer being associated with Tencent in India, it could still be considered too violent to once again be released.

Farewell

"To comply with the interim order of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology dated September 2nd, 2020, Tencent Games will terminate all service and access for users in India to PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite (together, "PUBG Mobile") on October 30th, 2020," said Tencent.

"The rights to publish PUBG MOBILE in India will be returned to the owner of the PUBG intellectual property.

"Protecting user data has always been a top priority, and we have always complied with applicable data protection laws and regulations in India. All users' gameplay information is processed in a transparent manner as disclosed in our privacy policy.

"We deeply regret this outcome, and sincerely thank you for your support and love for PUBG Mobile in India."