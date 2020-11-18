Rallyallyally takes the crown with its 180 twist on the casual racing genre

It feels like an age since we began hosting digital pitches in response to the global situation.

However, despite the circumstances that necessitated this move, our digital pitches have only gone from strength to strength. Allowing us to host an ever-increasing range of diverse brand new gaming experiences from some of the world's most exciting indie developers.

Most recently that meant hosting our most recent Digital Big Indie Pitch #4 sponsored by Plug-In Digital, and of course by our season sponsors Kwalee and G-Star, in order to highlight the best and brightest indie developers we can both discover.

Once again, there was quality in abundance, as 13 of the most exciting indie developers from all over the world logged in from all over the world in order to showcase their latest works to some of our most established judges and journalists. Within the pitch, not only did we get lots of feedback from the judges, and an equal amount of positivity in the voting, but we actually saw one of the closest pitches of all time, and whilst RallyAllyAlly took the top spot, there was nothing to split the following three, causing us to give away a joint second prize and a very honourable closest runner-up mention.

For those not in the know, The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format. Teams get the opportunity to get valuable feedback on their games, as well as win great prizes such as promotional packages and opportunities to promote their game.

Of course, RallyAllyAlly, as you already know, was the winner, but if you want to learn more about not only RallyAllyAlly, but also our runners-up and honourable mention from The Digital Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4, then simply read on.

1st Place - RallyAllyAlly by Hairy Heart Games

Rallyallyally is a casual focused mobile racer with a very unique twist. You see, in this racer, at the start of each round, one player literally builds a track by driving around a trackless environment, and whilst this is happening, players must adapt to this living racecourse as they all jockey for position.

As such, in this last-man-standing racing game, slow and fast players are constantly eliminated until only the smartest and those with the quickest reflexes are left racing. To say it's a new twist on the racing genre is an understatement, and as such it's a game that had everyone at The Big Indie Pitch very excited for.

Joint 2nd Place - Dashero: Sword & Magic by Trefle & Co Game

Set in an expansive fantasy setting, and with just a sword and magic staff to hand, Dashero sets players off on a quest to explore this region and uncover its treasures. Of course, as is to be expected this will mean delving into the darkness of a variety of dungeons, alongside facing hundreds of monsters.

Much like any game like this, whilst players only start off with a sword and staff, the game features a range of ways to customize your battle experience, alongside intuitive controls that are accessible to newcomers and veterans of the genre alike. Dashero really is a casual action that can be enjoyed for long plays or small bursts depending on your preference.

Joint 2nd Place - Studio Killers 404 Style Battle by Visible Realms

Through Studio Killers 4040 Style Battle, developer Visible Realms is taking an IP described as "Sailor Moon meets Rick & Morty" and adapting it to mobile screens. The story sees Cherry and the Studio Killers having to put together a band of misfits in order to take down Pornica, the Evil Algorithm after being thrown into the Cyberverse and left for dead.

The gameplay will take the form of a midcore RPG Style Battle Dress up game. One which promises a huge amount of comedy, an engrossing world, a diverse array of loveable characters, and of course more powers than you could shake a stick at.

Honourable Mention Runner-Up - Melbits World Mobile Style Battle by Melbot Studios

Melbits World Mobile is a complete cute overload, and a game filled with a plethora of adorable creatures of all colours and sizes. However, they are sadly in trouble, and this is where you come in as you'll have to help them in recovering sacred stones whilst avoiding traps, enemies, and viruses in engaging 3D puzzle-platforming gameplay.

The game features six different worlds full of challenging and innovative stages, crazy power-ups, and a range of game modes. Moreover, you can also customise your Melbots too, increasing the cuteness factor, and giving players increased individuality.

