Shadow based puzzle-platformer In My Shadow wins The Digital Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) #7

It feels like an age since we began hosting digital pitches in response to the global situation.

However, despite the circumstances that necessitated this move, our digital pitches have only gone from strength to strength.

Allowing us to host an ever-increasing range of diverse brand new gaming experiences from some of the world's most exciting indie developers.

Most recently that meant hosting our The Digital Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) #7. This mini-pitch, which we held due to the overwhelming demand for our previous pitches, saw 9 fascinating developers pitch their games to our established judges and journalists, with the hope of walking away as the champion.

All the madness from our last Digital Big Indie Pitch

As always, the competition was extremely tough, and not for the first time, we once again had a tie-break for the crown. Nevertheless, the judges did, in the end, settle on the top games from the pitch, with the winner finally being settled on. That winner was In My Shadow, a shadow-based puzzle-platformer in which players must manipulate shadows in order to confront and defeat lead character Bella's childhood memories, which have come to life as shadows on the wall of her house.

For those not in the know, The Big Indie Pitch is a regular event run by the makers of PocketGamer.biz. It gives indie developers the chance to pitch their games to industry experts and journalists in a speed-dating-style format. Teams get the opportunity to get valuable feedback on their games, as well as win great prizes such as promotional packages and opportunities to promote their game.

Of course, In My Shadow, as you already know, was the winner, but if you want to learn more about not only In My Shadow but also our runners-up fromThe Digital Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) #7, then simply read on.

1st Place - In My Shadow by Playbae

In this puzzle-platformer, players assume the role of Bella, a young woman who is now estranged from her family following a fallout and is struggling to come to terms with her past. As such, through your help, Bella must confront the memories of her past, which appear as shadows, and find a way to move forward with her life.

In order to achieve this, you will have to help Bella manipulate the shadows that appear on the walls in each of the rooms in her house, in order to process their meaning and impact. This gameplay, which seamlessly blends puzzle and platforming elements, not only helps to visualise the struggles Bella is facing, but also offers players a unique and clever experience. One that will require both smart thinking and varied dexterity.

2nd Place - Nimble Dash by Compiled World

Nimble Dash is a multiplayer-focused 2D action platformer for iOS and Android in which players battle it out in order to call themselves the champion of a champion. Featuring a range of different modes, arenas to battle in, skills, and even single-player content, it's a game that hope's to keep players engaged for an extensive period of time.

Of course, on top of this content, it's worth pointing out just how gorgeous the presentation is, alongside how well created the game's extensive array of unique and personality-filled characters are. In fact, on top of just looking good, each character has 4 unique abilities - dash, attack, a unique secondary skill and a unique passive ability.

As with any good game built for mobile, players can look forward to short but exciting multiplayer matches that last from around 90 to 180 seconds. Of course though, as mentioned, there will be solo levels, and these can be played casually or on a master level so that players can hone their skills, and even grab some extra rewards. All in all, though, this is all about fast-paced fighting, action, and speed.

3rd Place - Summoners Fate by D20Studios

With over a decade of player feedback underpinning the core experience, Summoners Fate is a game that aims to offer players a highly accessible adventure game. One that combines turn-based tactical combat, deckbuilding and even free-roam exploration, whilst throwing in a healthy dose of heart and excitement.

Within the game, you as the player must decide the destiny of your Summoner by choosing not only which spells you will learn, and what teammates you recruit, but also where you go, what you do, and what type of hero you become. Additionally, players will find an expansive array of creative potential within the unique card combining mechanic that makes up the core of the gameplay. For example, want a squirrel army? Well, you can do that. Or maybe the ability to travel back in time, or manipulate gravity in order to defeat your enemy? Yes, that's an option too. You can even wreak havoc with an army of steampunk rats.

As such, with an open-world environment to explore, personality-filled characters to meet, real-time asynchronous and de-synchronous modes, and of course, endless battle options, Summoners Fate is a game that hopes to offer a little something for everyone.

