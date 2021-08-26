News

Garena cancels Free Fire World Series esports event

Was due to take place in November

By , Staff Writer

Garena’s esports event for its popular battle royale mobile shooter Free Fire, Free Fire World Series, has been cancelled.

Scheduled to take place in November 2021 Garena has made the decision to cancel due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Free Fire World Series is Garena’s largest event held for the battle royale and is held twice a year. In May, the first event this year was held in Singapore with 18 teams competing for a prize pool of $2 million.

The event was also cancelled this time in 2020 for similar reasons but was replaced with an online event, the Free Fire Continental Series.

The online event was available to players in the Americas, EMEA and Asia. It is unclear whether an online event will replace the live event in November. 

Another year

"The well-being of everyone involved in the Free Fire World Series was our top priority as we carefully considered all options," said a spokesperson for Garena.

"We made the difficult decision not to hold the event to continue safeguarding the health and safety of the Free Fire community.

"We would like to thank all our players, fans, and partners for their continued support, and look forward to hosting all Free Fire players and fans safely in time to come."


