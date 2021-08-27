News

Pre-registration for Garena's graphically enhanced Free Fire MAX opens 29 August

New features, better graphics, same game account

Pre-registration for Garena's graphically enhanced Free Fire MAX opens 29 August
By , Staff Writer

Garena has revealed that Free Fire Max, an enhanced version of the studio’s flagship title Free Fire, will launch worldwide.

Free Fire Max is a standalone app that offers the same gameplay as Free Fire but with additional features, such as enhanced graphics.

Alongside enhanced visuals, Free Fire Max offers players an in-app customisable map, increased gameplay immersion, a more realistic map and Free Fire Max-exclusive features.

Garena has stated that Free Fire Max is supported by its in-house technology, Firelink, which allows "complete interoperability" between the enhanced version and its predecessor.

Players will be able to play Free Fire Max with previously existing accounts, sync all account data between the games and play all game modes with players of the standard Free Fire.

Free Fire Max will be available worldwide on Google Play and pre-registrations open on August 29th.

Enhanced gameplay

The news comes as Garena celebrates the fourth anniversary of Free Fire, with an in-game party scheduled for August 28th.

A new, additional game mode, The Clash Squad Cup, will be available from August 28th to August 29th as part of the celebration. Players compete in teams of four and play three matches and are rewarded based on their performance in these matches.

Players who log in on August 28th will receive Like Mike’s character, Thiva, for free and also receive magic cube fragments after every match played on that day, with the exception of the new game mode.

Amid concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Garena has cancelled the upcoming Free Fire World Series esports event that was due to take place this November.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
Staff Writer

Aaron Orr is a freelance writer for PocketGamer.biz with a lifelong interest and passion for the games industry.

Related Articles

News Aug 26th, 2021

Garena cancels Free Fire World Series esports event

News Jul 16th, 2021

Garena Free Fire surpasses one billion downloads on Google Play

News May 26th, 2021

Free Fire announces collaboration with McLaren Racing

News Apr 26th, 2021

Garena opens pre-registrations for Free Fire Max for MENA users

News Apr 9th, 2021

Garena Free Fire does $100 million in US in Q1 2021

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies