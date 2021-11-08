Free Fire continues to outpace PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile

Demand for Free Fire from Garena has drastically increased during 2021, according to App Annie.

For the first half of the year, Free Fire was the second most downloaded mobile game worldwide and the most downloaded battle royale title.

Free Fire was second only to hypercasual hit Join Clash 3D from Supersónico Estudios, which has maintained its position since early this year.

Moreover, Free Fire had the sixth-highest number of active users worldwide, however flagged behind battle royale competitor PUBG Mobile which has the highest number of active users.

Additionally, Free Fire has taken the top spot for overall lifetime downloads for shooter mobile games, surpassing PUBG Mobile.

Taking over

Free Fire has found a majority of its success in India and Brazil.

In Brazil, Free Fire took second place for downloads and active users and first place for consumer spending, making it the most popular battle royale in the country. Since its release, the game has maintained a strong presence in the country.

Free Fire found success in India following a country-wide ban of PUBG Mobile last year. Free Fire was the eighth most downloaded mobile game in India and the number one game for consumer spending in the country.

However, Free Fire was in third place for most active users in India, behind Ludo King and Battlegrounds Mobile.

Additionally, Free Fire was the most downloaded and highest grossing mobile game in Thailand for the first half of 2021. The game is second for most active users, following Honor of Kings.

In spite of its success in Asian territories and Latin America, Free Fire has struggled to find a Western audience.

Western audiences instead spend their time and money across battle royale competitors, namely PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile.

However, Free Fire generated the fourth-highest spending in the US, ahead of PUBG Mobile at eighth and Call of Duty Mobile at tenth, indicating the game is starting to gain a foothold outside of Asia and Latin America.

Free Fire maintains its active user base and media relevancy through frequent partnerships with large medi brands, such as Venom and Cristiano Ronaldo.

On September 28th, to expand its reach Garena launched Free Fire Max, a graphically enhanced version of Free Fire with additional features.