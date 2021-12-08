Tencent launches new publishing division Level Infinite

Tencent has revealed its launch of a new publishing division, Level Infinite, dedicated to ‘delivering high-quality games to a global audience’.

The initial publishing release roster includes a range of its own titles, games from Tencent subsidiaries Lightspeed & Quantum Studios and TiMi Studio Group, and those from third-party developers ‘with new and updated content’.

Games include Arena of Valor, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Metal: Hellsinger, and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt.

There will also be a new game from Funcom, which is scheduled to debut at The Game Awards on December 9th, 2021.

Infinitely expanding

The Level Infinite brand will operate from offices in Amsterdam and Singapore with global staff offering technical and production assistance. It will also be involved in international publishing, integration in esports, and games-as-a-service analysis.

"Level Infinite's launch represents the next stage in Tencent Games' evolution as a global publisher and trusted brand," said Tencent Games global CEO Michelle Liu.

"We look forward to bringing gamers high-quality titles wherever and however they play."

Tencent's recent release Pokémon Unite surpassed 50 million downloads within its first four months, and is celebrating with in-game rewards.