News

Tencent launches new publishing division Level Infinite

Bolstering with Warhammer and Arena of Valor

Tencent launches new publishing division Level Infinite
By , Staff Writer

Tencent has revealed its launch of a new publishing division, Level Infinite, dedicated to ‘delivering high-quality games to a global audience’.

The initial publishing release roster includes a range of its own titles, games from Tencent subsidiaries Lightspeed & Quantum Studios and TiMi Studio Group, and those from third-party developers ‘with new and updated content’.

Games include Arena of Valor, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Metal: Hellsinger, and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt.

There will also be a new game from Funcom, which is scheduled to debut at The Game Awards on December 9th, 2021.

Infinitely expanding

The Level Infinite brand will operate from offices in Amsterdam and Singapore with global staff offering technical and production assistance. It will also be involved in international publishing, integration in esports, and games-as-a-service analysis.

"Level Infinite's launch represents the next stage in Tencent Games' evolution as a global publisher and trusted brand," said Tencent Games global CEO Michelle Liu.

"We look forward to bringing gamers high-quality titles wherever and however they play."

Tencent's recent release Pokémon Unite surpassed 50 million downloads within its first four months, and is celebrating with in-game rewards.


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Oct 29th, 2021

Arena of Valor offers $1 million in prize money at international championships

News Aug 19th, 2021

Tencent forewarns of increased regulations and restrictions in China

News Aug 3rd, 2021

Tencent stock falls by $60 billion following criticism from state media

News May 4th, 2020

Honor of Kings crashes on Chinese Labor Day

Interview Apr 16th, 2020

Why Tencent thinks now is the right time to launch Arena of Valor in Russia and MENA

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies