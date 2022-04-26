Minidragon becomes a three time Big Indie Pitch winner as Hyper Dungeon is crowned champion

We may be back on the road again, but that doesn't mean our digital pitches are going anywhere. In fact, we have a number of them planned for 2022, as our digital pitches have allowed us to highlight an ever-increasing range of diverse brand new gaming experiences from some of the world's most exciting indie developers.

Most recently, we hosted our April Digital Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) #14, in part due to the overwhelming talent coming from indie developers!

This time, we saw even more exciting and interesting indie developers pitch their latest works to some of our most established judges and journalists, with 10 battling it out for the crown. The competition was incredibly tough, but in the end, the judges were able to select a top three, and within that, one very special winner: Minidragon's mobile-focused Action RPG Hyper Dungeon.

Why is this victory so special? Well aside from being an amazing game from a brilliant team, with this victory not only does Minidragon become a three-time Big Indie Pitch champion, but they also become the most successful Big Indie Pitch studio ever!

All the madness from our last Digital Big Indie Pitch

Of course, Hyper Dungeon, as you already know, was the winner, but if you want to learn more about not only Hyper Dungeon but also our runners-up from The Digital Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition) #14, then simply read on.

1st Place - Hyper Dungeon by Minidragon



Hyper Dungeon is an action RPG with a heavy focus on character customisation. As such players can look forward to creating an experience unique to them. What's more, it's not just this that makes the game unique, as Minidragon have also created a unique Tetris-inspired puzzle system that allows players to build their character using a number of different combinations that affect not only skills but also the actual gameplay too. In addition to this, the game has been developed with mobile in mind from the very start, meaning players can look forward to an intuitive and accessible experience.

Of course, it goes without saying that this victory is an extra special one that really defines the quality of Minidragon. As with this victory, they become the most successful pitcher of all time having won it a whopping three times, with three different games. Congratulations from all of us here at the pitch!

2nd Place - Robin Dude by EastWestInfinitiGameStudio



Robin Dude is an Isometric Action Stealth RPG wrapped up in a medieval fantasy setting. Within the game, players take on the role of the Robin Dude, also known as Sebastian Kovach and a member of an illustrious team of thieves, before embarking on a quest to steal society's riches.

Of course, as a master thief, you'll have to employ all of your stealth skills in order to succeed. However, in addition to these skills, players will also be able to utilise Robin Dude's pickpocketing skills and their array of potions and spells on their quest to fulfil not only the client's objectives but their own too. There's even a collection of mini-games to enjoy too.

3rd Place - Letter Pick by Hurley Games

In this daily word game, players must utilise their best scrabble-esque skills and they look to construct the highest scoring word they possibly can. Each word's score is based on the value of the letters that make it, but unlike the classic Scrabble, the players themselves have the ability to pick the letters that will be available to you.

These letters appear in groups of five, and players get to select one from each group to keep for the day. After a selection of letters have been acquired, it's up to the player to create as many unique and high scoring words as they possibly can. As such, with daily changing letters alongside high score tracking, multiplayer, and leaderboard, this is definitely one for all of the word fans out there.

