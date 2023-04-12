Could Playtika be a target for a buyout?

Israeli publisher Playtika is allegedly attracting renewed attention from potential buyers following a period of regrouping and recovery for the company.

According to Bloomberg (via Mobilemarketingreads), anonymous sources have claimed that in the wake of job losses and a refocusing that reigned in new development plans, that a potential buyout of the company has accelerated, but the company has yet to come to any concrete agreement with potential buyers.

Playtika boasts a significant game catalogue and prior success, however it has also seen a rocky 2022 and ceased development of new titles in 2023 in favour of concentrating on their current games.

At the end of February Playtika announced that they were “exploring strategic alternatives”. CEO of Playtika, Robert Antokol commented “The goal of the strategic evaluation process we are announcing today is to ensure we are taking every step possible to maximise value for our stockholders. As part of the process, the Board intends to consider a full range of strategic alternatives, which could include a sale of the company or other possible transactions.

“We have always been focused on growing our core business through our investments in people and technology. I am incredibly proud of our results as a leader in mobile gaming and entertainment.”

All change at Playtika?

Playtika’s turbulent 2022 has been no secret to commentators and the business community alike. Previously to today's rumours of a Playtika being up for sale, the company has also been exploring various options for growth including the highly publicised offer to purchase Angry Birds developers Rovio. It's clear that through further acquisition or an outright buyout, Playtika are seeking a succesful resolution for their current shareholders.

Outwardly Playtika certainly have been making strides in 2023 with a brand new ad campaign to push forwards their title Best Fiends, even taking potshots at mega-hit match 3 title Candy Crush. However, such moves also come at a time of layoffs and indeed the closure of the original Best Fiends developer, Seriously.