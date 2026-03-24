Australia’s game development industry generated $425m in revenue during FY25

Employment remained broadly stable at 2,443 full-time roles despite recent layoffs across the sector.

Larger studios are preparing to hire in 2026, signalling cautious confidence in future growth.

About 31% of studios are still working on their first game, underscoring how early-stage development continues to shape the ecosystem.

Australia’s video game development industry generated revenue of AU$608.5 million ($425m) in FY25.

That's according to new data released by the Interactive Games & Entertainment Association from the 10th annual Australian Game Developer Survey Snapshot.

The findings point to an industry that is gradually stabilising after a period of volatility. Among Australian studios, 30% have been operating for at least 10 years while a further 19% have been active for between six and nine years.

Employment levels also remained largely steady despite some job losses, with the sector currently supporting 2,443 full-time roles.

Industry growth

Many studios signalled plans to expand their teams in 2026, particularly among larger companies with established production pipelines.

Meanwhile, early-stage development remains a defining feature of the ecosystem. About 31% of studios reported working on their first game in 2025. The data noted that this reinforces the continued importance of public funding and tax incentives in supporting new entrants and helping local developers compete internationally.

“These latest numbers further highlight that the AGDS is an invaluable tool for showcasing the industry’s growth to federal, state and territory government,” said IGEA CEO Ron Curry.

“It gives us the ability to help strengthen the case for continued support through initiatives, including tax incentives like the Digital Games Tax Offset, and direct funding.

"We continue to strongly encourage local studios across Australia to participate so we gather the most comprehensive and accurate data possible, ensuring we have the clearest picture for how to best support a thriving Australian game development industry."